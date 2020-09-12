In a statement, the DMRC said that all necessary precautions have been taken to check the spread of the COVID-19 infection. It, however, has requested the commuters “to stagger the time of their journeys to break the peak hour rush so that more passengers can be carried by the system”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After a gap of more than five months, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has resumed its full services on Saturday. From Saturday, the passengers will be able to commute from 6 am to 11 pm.

In a statement, the DMRC said that all necessary precautions have been taken to check the spread of the COVID-19 infection. It, however, has requested the commuters “to stagger the time of their journeys to break the peak hour rush so that more passengers can be carried by the system”.

“With the resumption of service on Airport Express Line today, all lines of Delhi Metro network are now open. Service will be available from 6 am to 11 pm on all lines,” the DMRC said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Here’s all you need to know about the phase-wise reopening of Delhi metro services:

The Delhi metro had resumed its services from September 7 on Yellow Line and Rapid Metro in Gurugram. Two days later, it resumed services on Blue Line and Pink Line. On September 10, the DMRC resumed services on Red Line, Green Line, Violet Line resumed services according to the stipulated timing. The services on Magenta Line and Grey Line were resumed on September 11. Now from September 12, metro services on all lines will resume their services.

However, in order to check the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, the DRMC has appealed the passengers to stagger the timing of their journeys, saying it will help in caring more passengers.

"DMRC MD, Dr Mangu Singh appeals to commuters to stagger the timing of their journeys and break the peak hour rush so that more passengers can be carried by the system," DMRC stated.

Meanwhile, the DMRC has said that till Thursday, the total ridership of the metro lines till 7:30 pm was approximately 84,841. "With the services available on most of the metro lines now, the total ridership was approx 84,841 between 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7:30 pm today," the DMRC said.

The metro services were suspended across the country after the Centre imposed to nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, the Centre had allowed them to reopen their services from September 7 in a graded manner under the guidelines of Unlock 4.0.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma