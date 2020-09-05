The Metro services in Delhi-NCR were halted since March 24 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has afflicted over 4 million people in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the resumption of Metro Train services in the national capital from September 7, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued a list of gates that passengers will be able to use for entry and exit after the resumption.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, under its Unlock 4.0 guidelines, allowed the metro train services to resume across the country, except for Maharashtra, in a graded manner from September 7 and will increase gradually with the resumption of full revenue service by September 12, 2020.

The Metro services in Delhi-NCR were halted since March 24 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has afflicted over 4 million people in the country.

According to the list of gates to open, only gate no 7 of the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be available for passengers. At Kashmere gate bus terminal, gate no 7 and 4 will be open for entry or exit, while at New Delhi railway station, gate no 5 at the Ajmeri gate exit will be open for passengers.

Chandni Chowk metro station, which services the Old Delhi railway station, would be accessible from gate no 5, next to Shani Mandir. The gate no 1 at the metro station at the Anand Vihar bus terminal will be open for passengers.

Check complete list here:

Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-1/Red Line Line No. & Name Station Name Gate No. to be opened for Passenger facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open Line-1(Red Line) SHAHEED STHAL (NEW BUS ADDA) Gate No-1 GT Road (towards Ghaziabad) Gate No-2 GT Road (towards Delhi) HINDON RIVER Gate No-1 GT Road (towards Ghaziabad) ARTHALA Gate No-2 Arthala Gaon, ITS College (on GT road, towards Delhi) MOHAN NAGAR Gate No-2 Mohan Meakin Ltd, Mohan Nagar Bus stand (on GT road, towards Delhi) SHYAM PARK Gate No-2 LR College, Shyam Park Main (on GT road, towards Delhi) MAJOR MOHIT SHARMA RAJENDRA NAGAR Gate No-1 Near DomiNos Pizza Restaurant (on GT road, towards Ghaziabad) RAJ BAGH Gate No-1 Near Anupam Apartments (on GT Raod, towards Ghaziabad) SHAHEED NAGAR Gate No-2 Transport Nagar (on GT road, towards Delhi) DILSHAD GARDEN Gate No-2 Towards GT road JHILMIL Gate No-2 Towards Dilshad Garden Residential area (on GT road, towards Ghaziabad) MANSAROVER PARK Gate No-2 Below GT road flyover (Towards Ghaziabad) SHAHDARA Gate No-1 Shahdara main market side, GT Road WELCOME Gate No-1 (Red Line) Towards GT road Gate No-1 (Line-7 /Pink Line) Towards GT road SEELAMPUR Gate No-1 Near Metro Mall, GT Road SHASTRI PARK Gate No.-01 Old Iron Bridge TIS HAZARI Gate No-1 Tis Hazari court, St. Stephens Hospital PULBANGASH GateNo.-01 Near Wine And Beer Shop PRATAP NAGAR Gate No.-02 Near Sabzi Mandi Railway Station SHASTRI NAGAR Gate No.-02 Near Main Market INDERLOK Gate No.-01 Near Big Bazar Gate No.-05 (Line -5/Green Line) Near Thursday Market Road And Mosque KANHAIYA NAGAR GateNNo.-03 Near departmental store(beer shop) KESHAV PURAM Gate No.-03 Near Parking and Sulabh complex NETAJI SUBHASH PALCE Gate No.-02 (Line-1 Red Line) Near LOTS store entry gate-01 Gate No.-02 (Line-7 Pink Line) Near D-Mall KOHAT ENCLAVE Gate No.-01 Near Big parking (four wheeler) PITAMPURA Gate No.-02 Near parking (closed for reNovation) ROHINI EAST Gate No.-03 Near Four-Wheeler parking ROHINI WEST Gate No.-03 Near Unity One Mall RITHALA Gate No.-03 Opposite to Hotel Crown Plaza

Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-2 Yellow Line Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open Line-2

(Yellow Line) SAMAYPUR BADLI Gate No. 1 Nearby Badli Railway station ROHINI SECTOR-18, 19 Gate No. 2 Paradise Apartment & Metro Parking HAIDERPUR BADLI MOR Gate No.2 Kanishka Apartment JAHANGIR PURI Gate No. 1 Jahangirpuri A Block ADARSH NAGAR Gate No. 1 Adarsh Nagar Colony AZADPUR Gate No. 1 (Line-2/Yellow Line) DMRP Police Station Gate No. 4 (Line-7/Pink Line) Metro Parking MODELTOWN Gate No. 4 Indian Oil Petrol Pump GURU TEGH BAHADUR NAGAR Gate No. 5 Metro Parking VISHWAVIDYALAYA Gate No. 3 Ring Road DU campus VIDHAN SABHA Gate No. 1 Infront of Vidhan Sabha CIVIL LINES Gate No. 3 Parmanand Hospital KASHMERE GATE Gate No. 7 and Gate No.4 Kashmiri Gate Bus stand near Gate No. 7, GT road & Shamnath Marg near Gate No. 4 CHANDNI CHOWK Gate No. 5 Shani Mandir CHWARI BAZAR Gate No.1 Ajmeri Gate NEW DELHI Gate No. 5 New Delhi Railway station main exit, Ajmeri Gate side RAJIV CHOWK Gate No. 7 Connaught Place A Block near Baba Kharak Singh Marg PATEL CHOWK Gate No. 1 Near LIC Building CENTRAL SECRETARIAT Gate No. 3 Boat Club UDYOG BHAWAN Gate No.1 Airforce Headquarter LOK KALYAN MARG Gate No. 2 Tughlak Road Police Station JOR BAGH Gate No.1 Lodhi Garden DILLI HAAT-INA Gate No. 2 INA Market and Kashmiri Haat AIIMS Gate No. 2 Ansari Nagar GREEN PARK Gate No. 2 Siri Fort Auditorium HAUZ KHAS Gate No.1 Sarvpriya Vihar MALVIYA NAGAR Gate No. 3 Metro Enclave,Saket court,Max Hospital,Mall SAKET Gate No. 2 Sai-ul-Azaib,Garden Of Five Senses, Parking QUTUB MINAR Gate No.1 Parking,Anuvrat Marg,MG Road, FOB CHATTARPUR Gate No.1 Vasant Kunj SULTANPUR Gate No. 2 MG Road GHITORNI Gate No. 2 Ghitorni Village ARJANGARH Gate No.1 Aya Nagar GURU DRONACHARYA Gate No.1 Global bussiness park SIKANDERPUR Gate No.1 DLF phase I MG ROAD Gate No. 2 MGF Metropolitan mall IFFCO CHOWK Gate No. 2 IFFCO Tower HUDA CITY CENTER Gate No.4 Max Hospital Gurgaon

Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-3/4 Blue Line Line No & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open Line-3

(Blue Line) DWARKA SEC- 08 Gate No.1 Near Shahbad Railway Station DWARKA SEC- 09 Gate No.1 Towards PNB Head Office DWARKA SEC- 10 Gate No.1 Towards NHAI Office DWARKA SEC- 11 Gate No.2 Near Housing Society DWARKA SEC- 12 Gate No.2 Near Akash Hospital & Rockland Hospital DWARKA SEC- 13 Gate No.1 Near Abhinav Global School DWARKA SEC- 14 Gate No.2 Bharat Vihar, IP University DWARKA Gate No.2 Hari Vihar, Kakrola Village, Nand Vihar DWARKA MOR Gate No.1 Near Spring Meadows School,Towards Mohan Garden NAWADA Gate No.2 Nawada Gaon, Dall Mill Road. UTTAM NAGAR WEST Gate No.3 Near Arya Samaj Market UTTAM NAGAR EAST Gate No.1 Near Uttam Nagar bus Terminal JANAKPURI WEST Gate No.2 Near Picadily hotel JANAKPURI EAST Gate No.1 Towards Mahaveer Nagar TILAK NAGAR Gate No.3 Towards Ashok nagar, Jail Raod SUBHASH NAGAR Gate No.2 Near Pacific Mall TAGORE GARDEN Gate No.4 Near MIG Green Flats RAJOURI GARDEN Gate No.1(Line-7/Pink Line) Near Raja Garden Flyover Chowk Gate No.1(Line-3/Blue Line) MTNL Exchange Office RAMESH NAGAR Gate No.1 Towards Basai Darapur Mohalla MOTI NAGAR Gate No.1 Towards Main Market Moti Nagar KIRTINAGAR Gate No.1 Near Furniture Market Kirti Nagar SHADIPUR Gate No.2 Near West Patel Nagar Police Station PATEL NAGAR Gate No.2 Near West Patel Nagar RAJENDRA PLACE Gate No.1 Towards Rajendra Bhavan KAROL BAGH Gate No.4 Towards Main Market Karol Bagh JHANDEWALAN Gate No.2 Towards Videocon Tower R K ASHRAM MARG Gate No.1 Towards Sadar Bazaar BARAKHAMBA ROAD Gate No.1 Towards Nirmal Tower MANDI HOUSE Gate No.1 Himachal Bhavan SUPREME COURT Gate No.2 New Building Of Supreme Court Of India INDRAPRATHA Gate No.1 DTC Headquarter YAMUNA BANK Gate No.1 Near Metro Station Parking AKSHARDHAM Gate No.1 Towards Noida Link Road (Front Side of the station Building) MAVUR VIHAR-1 Gate No.2 (Line-3/Blue Line) Towards Noida Link Road & Towards Pink Line. Gate No. 4(Line-7/Pink Line) Towards Rishabh Public School and Arya Samaj Mandir. MAVUR VIHAR EXT. Gate No.2 Near Star City Mall NEW ASHOK NAGAR Gate No.1 Near East-End Apartment NOIDA SECTOR 15 Gate No.1 for Entry Towards Indian Oil Building Gate No.3 for Exit NOIDA SECTOR 16 Gate No.2 for Entry Towards WTO Office. Gate No.3 for Exit NOIDA SEC-18 Gate No.2 Sector-18 Markekt (GIP & DLF Mall) BOTANICAL GARDEN Gate No.1 for Entry Captain Vijayant Thapar Marg Gate No.3 for Exit GOLF COURSE Gate No.1 Towards Sector-36 & 37 NOIDA CITY CENTRE Gate No.1 for Entry Logix Mall Sec-32. Roadways Bus Stand. Gate No.3 for Exit SECTOR 34 NOIDA Gate No.2 Kendriya Vihar Apartments SECTOR 52 NOIDA Gate No.2 Towards Noida Aqua Line SECTOR 61 NOIDA Gate No.2 Towards Sector-71 SECTOR 59 NOIDA Gate No.1 Near U-Flex Company SECTOR 62 NOIDA Gate No.1 Fortis Hospital NOIDA ELECTRONIC CITY Gate No.2 Haldi Ram and Hotel Ginger Line-4

(Blue Line) VAISHALI Gate No.1 Towards Main Road (Car Parking Side) KAUSHAMBI Gate No.1 for Entry Near McDonalds outlet. Gate No.2 for Exit ANAND VIHAR Gate No.1 Towards Anand Vihar ISBT KARKARDUMA Gate No.3(Line-7/Pink Line) GD Goenka School Road Gate No.1(Line-4/Blue Line) Main Raod (Banquet Hall Side) PREET VIHAR Gate No.2 ICICI Bank & Centre for Sight NIRMAN VIHAR Gate No.1 for Entry V3S Mall Gate No.4 & 5 for Exit Main Raod (Banquet Hall Side) LAXMI NAGAR Gate No.1 for Entry V3S Mall Gate No.4 & 5 for Exit Near MCD Parking

Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-5 Green Line Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open Line-5

(Green Line) SAT GURU RAM SINGH Gate No. 1 ASHOK PARK MAIN Gate No. 2 Ashok Park Main Colony / Rampura Road PUNJABI BAGH Gate No. 2 Transport Nagar SHIVAJI PARK Gate No. 1 HP Petrol Pump / Maharaja Agarasen Hospital MADIPUR Gate No. 1 Madipur Village / DMRC Parking PASCHIM VIHAR EAST Gate No. 1 Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management & Research PASCHIM VIHAR WEST Gate No. 1 Shanti Kunj, DDA SFS Flats PEERAGARHI Gate No. 1 Ekta Enclave / DMRC Parking UDYOG NAGAR Gate No. 2 DSIDC Industrial Area / DMRC Parking MAHARAJA SURAJMAL STADIUM Gate No. 2 Maharaja Surajmal Stadium NANGLOI Gate No. 1 SULABH Toilet / Mubarakpur Road NANGLOI RAILWAY STATION Gate No. 2 Nangloi Railway Station of Indian Railway / Govt. Boys Sr. Sec. School RAJDHANI PARK Gate No. 1 Swarn Park (Cement Wali Gali) MUNDKA Gate No. 2 DMRC Parking / Rani Khera Road MUNDKA INDUSTRIAL AREA Gate No. 1 Bakkarwala / DDA Flats Loknayakpuram GHEVRA METRO STATION Gate No. 2 Indane LPG Filling Plant / Ghevra More TIKRI KALAN Gate No. 1 Tikri Village TIKRI BORDER Gate No. 1 Sarvodaya Girls School PANDIT SHREE RAM SHARMA Gate No. 2 Chotu Ram Nagar / Fire Station / DMRC Parking BAHADURGARH CITY Gate No. 1 Bus Stand of Bahadurgarh BRIG. HOSHIAR SINGH Gate No. 2 IOC Petrol Pump / DMRC Parking

Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-6/ Violet Line Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open Line-6 (Violet Line) LAL QUILA Gate No.1 Lajpatrai Market JAMA MASJID Gate No.4 Netaji Subhash Marg & Parade Ground Parking DELHI GATE Gate No.2 LNJP Hospital ITO Gate No.5 Delhi Police HQ JANPATH Gate No.3 Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan KHAN MARKET Gate No.4 Khan Market JLN STADIUM Gate No.4 JLN Stadium and CGO Complex JANGPURA Gate No.2 Bhogal, Jangpura Extension And Nizamudin Railway Station LAJPAT NAGAR Gate No.1 (Line-6/Violet Line) Metro Parking Gate No.5 (Line-7/Pink Line) Central Market Lajpat Nagar MOOLCHAND Gate No.1 Mool Chand Hospital, Lady Shri Ram College, Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan KAILASH COLONY Gate No.2 Zamarud Pur Colony, M-Block Colony, GK-1 Lal Path Lab NEHRU PLACE Gate No.2 Main Market Nehru Place, Sant Nagar, Eros Hotel ISCON Temple KALKAJI MANDIR Gate No.1 (Line-6/Violet Line) Kalka Ji Mandir, Big Bazar, Cremation Ground Kalkaji Gate No.4 (Line-8/ Magenta Line) Fire Station Nehru Place, Bhairo Mandir GOVINDPURI Gate No.1 B D Chandiwala Inst. Of Medical Science HARKESH NAGAR OKHLA Gate No.3 Harkesh Nagar Okhla Village and Market JASOLA APOLLO Gate No.1 Indraprastha Apollo Hospital SARITA VIHAR Gate No.1 Near Wipro Ltd. & Vodafone Idea Ltd. MOHAN ESTATE Gate No.1 Near Voltas Ltd. & Haldiram TUGHLAKABAD Gate No.1 Near Kajaria Tiles Head Office. BADARPUR BORDER Gate No.1 Indian Delco Private Limited SARAI Gate No.2 L&T Limited N.H.P.C CHOWK Gate No.2 Jiva Ayurveda Centre MEWALA MAHARAJPUR Gate No.1 Mitra Factory SECTOR-28 Gate No.2 Police Line Road BADKAL MOR Gate No.1 Bardhman Mall OLD FARIDABAD Gate No.1 Sector 16 Faridabad Market and Metro Hospital Faridabad NEELAM CHOWK AJRONDA Gate No.2 Crown Plaza BATA CHOWK Gate No.3 Old Faridabad Railway Station ESCORTS MUJESAR Gate No.2 YMCA College SANT SURDAS (SIHI) Gate No.2 Haryana Electicity Board Office RAJA NAHAR SINGH ( BALLABHGARH) Gate No.1 Bus Stand

Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-7/ Pink Line Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open Line-7

(Pink Line) MAJLIS PARK Gate No. 1 & 2 Both Gate No. - 1 & 2 Open On Same Side On Arihant Marg, Opposite To DMRC Mukundpur Metro Train Depot. SHALIMAR BAPH Gate No. 5 Near Wazirpur Computer Market. SHAKARPUR Gate No. 2 Towards CNG Pump, Shakurpur. PUNJABI BAGH WEST Gate No. 1 Near Traffic Training Park. ESI-BASAIDARAPUR Gate No. 2 Ring Road Opposite ESI Hospital. MAYAPURI Gate No. 2 Adjacent To DTC Bus Depot Mayapuri. NARAINA VIHAR Gate No. 2 Near Naraina Village, Mandir Road. DELHI CANTT Gate No. 1 Near Army Medical College. DURGABAI DESHMUKH SOUTH CAMPUS Gate No. 1 & 2 Near Sri Venkateswara College And Gate No. - 2- Near Smriti Vatika At San Martin Marg SIR M. VISHWESHWARAIAH MOTI BAGH Gate No. 1 Near R.K.Puram Sec 12 Side. BHIKAJI CAMA PLACE Gate No. 3 Near Bhikaji Cama Place Complex. SAROJINI NAGAR Gate No. 1 Near Sarojini Nagar Market. SOUTH EXTENSION Gate No. 4 Near Samsung Showroom and McDonald's, South Extension Part 2 Market. VINOBA PURI Gate No. 1 Near Lajpat Nagar Part 2 Bus Stand On Ring Road. ASHRAM Gate No. 3 Adjacent To CSIR Colony, Near Ashram Chowk Red Light. SARAI KALE KHAN-NIZAMUDDIN Gate No. 3 Near Sarai Kale Khan Police Booth On Nizamuddin Railway Station Road. MAYUR VIHAR POCKET-I Gate No. 1 Near Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 MCD Park. TRILOKPURI-SANJAY LAKE Gate No. 1 Adjacent To Sanjay Lake. EAST VINOD NAGAR-MAYUR VIHAR-II Gate No. 1 Near Pocket C Mayur Vihar Phase 2. MANDAWALI - WEST VINOD NAGAR Gate No. 1 Near Delhi Jal Board Office I.P. EXTENSION Gate No. 2 Near Victor Public School KARKARDOOMA COURT Gate No. 2 Near Karkarduma Court. KRISHNA NAGAR Gate No. 1 Auto Market EAST AZAD NAGAR Gate No. 2 Near East Azad Nagar Red Light, Towards Krishna Nagar. JAFFRABAD Gate No. 1 Near Zeenat Mehal School. MAUJPUR-BABARPUR Gate No. 3 Near Kardampuri Opposite Vijay Park. GOKULPURI Gate No. 2 Near Police Station Dayalpur, Ambedkar College. JOHRI ENCLAVE Gate No. 2 Near Samrat TVS Showroom On Loni Road. SHIV VIHAR Gate No. 1 On Loni Road.

Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-8/ Magenta Line Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open Line-8 (Magenta Line) DABRI MOR-JANAKPURI SOUTH Gate No. 1 Entrance towards Pankha Road near Khanna Hospital DASHRATH PURI Gate No. 1 Entrance towards Naseerpur Village PALAM Gate No. 2 Entrance towards Near DDA Flats, Palam Gate SADAR BAZAR CANTONMENT Gate No. 1 On Main road TERMINAL 1 IGI AIRPORT Gate No. 2 Entrance towards Domestic Airport Departure SHANKAR VIHAR Gate No. 1 Entrance towards Army Public School VASANT VIHAR Gate No. 2 Entrance towards Vasant Lok Market, Near Priya Cinema MUNIRKA Gate No. 3 Entrance towards Munirka Market & Capital Court R.K.PURAM Gate No. 1 Entrance towards R K Puram sector-3 IIT Gate No. 2 Entrance towards SDA Market PANCHSEEL PARK Gate No. 1 Entrance towards Panchsheel Park(S-Block) CHIRAG DELHI Gate No. 5 Entrance towards Chirag Delhi Village and Ambedkar Nagar & Moolchand Road GREATER KAILASH Gate No. 2 Entrance towards outer ring road, Near TCL Building NEHRU ENCLAVE Gate No. 5 Entrance near Veer Savarkar Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya OKHLA NSIC Gate No. 2 Entrance near NSIC Centre SUKHDEV VIHAR Gate No. 1 Entrance near Fortis Escorts Hospital JAMIA MILIA ISLAMIA Gate No. 3 Entance near Tikona Park and DMRC Parking OKHLA VIHAR Gate No. 1 Entrance near Jamia Nagar Police Station JASOLA VIHAR SHAHEEN BAGH Gate No. 2+FOB (1)Gate No.2- Entrance towards Okhla road near Good Samaritan School

(2)FOB- Towards Shaheen Bagh KALINIDI KUNJ Gate No. 1 Entrance towards Madanpur Khadar road OKHLA BIRD SANCTUARY Gate No. 3 Towards SuperNova Office

Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-9/ Grey Line Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open Line-9 (Grey Line) NAJAFGARH Gate No. 2 Near Delhi Gate NANGLI Gate No. 1 Near Nangli Dairy

Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-AEL(Airport Express) Line/ Orange Line Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open Line-AEL (Orange Line) NEW DELHI Gate No. 1 Opposite New Delhi Railway Station- Ajmeri Gate Side SHIVAJI STADIUM Gate No. 1 & 2 Baba Kharak Singh Marg DHAULA KUAN Gate No. 1 NH-48 Next to Dhaula Kuan Bus Stand DELHI AEROCITY Gate No. 1 NH-48 , Mahipalpur Side AIRPORT Gate No. 1 Beneath Skywalk, Opposite Pillar No. 9 & 10, IGI Terminal – 3 DWARKA SEC 21 Gate No. 1 D-21, Pacific Mall

Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line- Rapid Metro, Gurugram (RMGL) Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open Line-Rapid Metro, Gurugram (RMGL) Sec-55/56 Gate No. 1 Ghata Village towards Sec-54 Chowk Sec-54 Chowk Gate No. 1 A Ansal Institute of TechNology (AIT) Sec-53/54 Gate No. 2 A IBIS Hotel Sec-42/43 Gate No. 2 A BeU Hotel, Golf Course Road Phase-1 Gate No. 2 A Cancer Healer Centre Sikanderpur Gate No. 3 & 5 MGF Building Phase-2 Gate No. 1 Building No.5 Belvedere Towers Gate No. 1 Building No. 10 Cyber City Gate No. 1 Cyberhub Side Moulsari Avenue Gate No. 1 Ambience Mall Phase-3 Gate No. 1 Building No. 6 & 9





Posted By: Talib Khan