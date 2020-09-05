New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the resumption of Metro Train services in the national capital from September 7, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued a list of gates that passengers will be able to use for entry and exit after the resumption.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, under its Unlock 4.0 guidelines, allowed the metro train services to resume across the country, except for Maharashtra, in a graded manner from September 7 and will increase gradually with the resumption of full revenue service by September 12, 2020.

The Metro services in Delhi-NCR were halted since March 24 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has afflicted over 4 million people in the country.

According to the list of gates to open, only gate no 7 of the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be available for passengers. At Kashmere gate bus terminal, gate no 7 and 4 will be open for entry or exit, while at New Delhi railway station, gate no 5 at the Ajmeri gate exit will be open for passengers.

Also Read
Breaking News, Latest Updates Sep 5 LIVE | President Ram Nath Kovind..
Breaking News, Latest Updates Sep 5 LIVE | President Ram Nath Kovind..

Chandni Chowk metro station, which services the Old Delhi railway station, would be accessible from gate no 5, next to Shani Mandir. The gate no 1 at the metro station at the Anand Vihar bus terminal will be open for passengers.

Check complete list here:

Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-1/Red Line
Line No. & Name Station Name Gate No. to be opened for Passenger  facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open
Line-1(Red Line) SHAHEED STHAL (NEW BUS ADDA) Gate No-1  GT Road (towards Ghaziabad)
Gate No-2 GT Road (towards Delhi)
HINDON RIVER Gate No-1 GT Road (towards Ghaziabad)
ARTHALA Gate No-2 Arthala Gaon, ITS College (on GT road, towards Delhi)
MOHAN NAGAR Gate No-2 Mohan Meakin Ltd, Mohan Nagar Bus stand (on GT road, towards Delhi)
SHYAM PARK Gate No-2 LR College, Shyam Park Main (on GT road, towards Delhi)
MAJOR MOHIT SHARMA RAJENDRA NAGAR Gate No-1 Near DomiNos Pizza Restaurant (on GT road, towards Ghaziabad)
RAJ BAGH Gate No-1 Near Anupam Apartments (on GT Raod, towards Ghaziabad)
SHAHEED NAGAR Gate No-2 Transport Nagar (on GT road, towards Delhi)
DILSHAD GARDEN Gate No-2 Towards GT road
JHILMIL Gate No-2 Towards Dilshad Garden Residential area (on GT road, towards Ghaziabad)
MANSAROVER PARK Gate No-2 Below GT road flyover (Towards Ghaziabad)
SHAHDARA Gate No-1 Shahdara main market side, GT Road
WELCOME Gate No-1 (Red Line) Towards GT road
Gate No-1 (Line-7 /Pink Line) Towards GT road
SEELAMPUR Gate No-1 Near Metro Mall, GT Road
SHASTRI PARK Gate No.-01 Old Iron Bridge
TIS HAZARI Gate No-1 Tis Hazari court, St. Stephens Hospital
PULBANGASH GateNo.-01 Near Wine And Beer Shop
PRATAP NAGAR Gate No.-02 Near Sabzi Mandi Railway Station
SHASTRI NAGAR Gate No.-02 Near Main Market
INDERLOK Gate No.-01 Near Big Bazar
Gate No.-05 (Line -5/Green Line) Near Thursday Market Road And Mosque
KANHAIYA NAGAR GateNNo.-03 Near departmental store(beer shop)
KESHAV PURAM Gate No.-03 Near Parking and Sulabh complex
NETAJI SUBHASH PALCE Gate No.-02 (Line-1 Red Line) Near LOTS store entry gate-01
Gate No.-02 (Line-7 Pink Line) Near D-Mall
KOHAT ENCLAVE Gate No.-01 Near Big parking (four wheeler)
PITAMPURA Gate No.-02 Near parking (closed for reNovation)
ROHINI EAST Gate No.-03 Near Four-Wheeler parking
ROHINI WEST Gate No.-03 Near Unity One Mall
RITHALA Gate No.-03 Opposite to Hotel Crown Plaza
 
 Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-2 Yellow Line
Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger  facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open
Line-2
(Yellow Line)		 SAMAYPUR BADLI Gate No. 1 Nearby Badli Railway station
ROHINI SECTOR-18, 19 Gate No. 2 Paradise Apartment & Metro Parking
HAIDERPUR BADLI MOR Gate No.2 Kanishka Apartment
JAHANGIR PURI Gate No. 1 Jahangirpuri A Block
ADARSH NAGAR Gate No. 1 Adarsh Nagar Colony
AZADPUR Gate No. 1 (Line-2/Yellow Line) DMRP Police Station
Gate No. 4 (Line-7/Pink Line) Metro Parking
MODELTOWN Gate No. 4 Indian Oil Petrol Pump
GURU TEGH BAHADUR NAGAR Gate No. 5 Metro Parking
VISHWAVIDYALAYA Gate No. 3 Ring Road DU campus
VIDHAN SABHA Gate No. 1 Infront of Vidhan Sabha
CIVIL LINES Gate No. 3 Parmanand Hospital
KASHMERE GATE Gate No. 7 and Gate No.4 Kashmiri Gate Bus stand near Gate No. 7, GT road & Shamnath Marg near Gate No. 4
CHANDNI CHOWK Gate No. 5 Shani Mandir
CHWARI BAZAR Gate No.1 Ajmeri Gate
NEW DELHI Gate No. 5 New Delhi Railway station main exit, Ajmeri Gate side
RAJIV CHOWK Gate No. 7 Connaught Place A Block near Baba Kharak Singh Marg
PATEL CHOWK Gate No. 1 Near LIC Building
CENTRAL SECRETARIAT Gate No. 3 Boat Club
UDYOG BHAWAN Gate No.1 Airforce Headquarter
LOK KALYAN MARG Gate No. 2 Tughlak Road Police Station
JOR BAGH Gate No.1 Lodhi Garden
DILLI HAAT-INA Gate No. 2 INA Market and Kashmiri Haat
AIIMS Gate No. 2 Ansari  Nagar
GREEN PARK Gate No. 2 Siri Fort Auditorium
HAUZ KHAS Gate No.1 Sarvpriya Vihar
MALVIYA NAGAR Gate No. 3 Metro Enclave,Saket court,Max Hospital,Mall
SAKET Gate No. 2 Sai-ul-Azaib,Garden Of Five Senses, Parking
QUTUB MINAR Gate No.1 Parking,Anuvrat Marg,MG Road, FOB
CHATTARPUR Gate No.1 Vasant Kunj
SULTANPUR Gate No. 2 MG Road
GHITORNI Gate No. 2 Ghitorni Village
ARJANGARH Gate No.1 Aya Nagar
GURU DRONACHARYA Gate No.1 Global bussiness park
SIKANDERPUR Gate No.1 DLF phase I
MG ROAD Gate No. 2 MGF Metropolitan mall
IFFCO CHOWK Gate No. 2 IFFCO Tower
HUDA CITY CENTER Gate No.4 Max Hospital Gurgaon
 
Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-3/4 Blue Line
Line No & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger  facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open
Line-3
(Blue Line)		 DWARKA SEC- 08 Gate No.1 Near Shahbad Railway Station
DWARKA SEC- 09 Gate No.1 Towards PNB Head Office
DWARKA SEC- 10 Gate No.1 Towards NHAI Office
DWARKA SEC- 11 Gate No.2 Near Housing Society
DWARKA SEC- 12 Gate No.2 Near Akash Hospital & Rockland Hospital
DWARKA SEC- 13 Gate No.1 Near Abhinav Global School
DWARKA SEC- 14 Gate No.2 Bharat Vihar, IP University
DWARKA Gate No.2 Hari Vihar, Kakrola Village, Nand Vihar
DWARKA MOR Gate No.1 Near Spring Meadows School,Towards Mohan Garden
NAWADA Gate No.2 Nawada Gaon, Dall Mill Road.
UTTAM NAGAR WEST Gate No.3 Near Arya Samaj Market
UTTAM NAGAR EAST Gate No.1 Near Uttam Nagar bus Terminal
JANAKPURI WEST Gate No.2 Near Picadily hotel
JANAKPURI EAST Gate No.1 Towards Mahaveer Nagar
TILAK NAGAR Gate No.3 Towards Ashok nagar, Jail Raod
SUBHASH NAGAR Gate No.2 Near Pacific Mall
TAGORE GARDEN Gate No.4 Near MIG Green Flats
RAJOURI GARDEN Gate No.1(Line-7/Pink Line) Near Raja Garden Flyover Chowk
Gate No.1(Line-3/Blue Line) MTNL Exchange Office
RAMESH NAGAR Gate No.1 Towards Basai Darapur Mohalla
MOTI NAGAR Gate No.1 Towards Main Market Moti Nagar
KIRTINAGAR Gate No.1 Near Furniture Market Kirti Nagar
SHADIPUR Gate No.2 Near West Patel Nagar Police Station
PATEL NAGAR Gate No.2 Near West Patel Nagar
RAJENDRA PLACE Gate No.1 Towards Rajendra Bhavan
KAROL BAGH Gate No.4 Towards Main Market Karol Bagh
JHANDEWALAN Gate No.2 Towards Videocon Tower
R K ASHRAM MARG Gate No.1 Towards Sadar Bazaar
BARAKHAMBA ROAD Gate No.1 Towards Nirmal Tower
MANDI HOUSE Gate No.1 Himachal Bhavan
SUPREME COURT Gate No.2 New Building Of Supreme Court Of India
INDRAPRATHA Gate No.1 DTC Headquarter
YAMUNA BANK Gate No.1 Near Metro Station Parking
AKSHARDHAM Gate No.1 Towards Noida Link Road (Front Side of the station Building)
MAVUR VIHAR-1 Gate No.2 (Line-3/Blue Line) Towards Noida Link Road & Towards Pink Line.
Gate No. 4(Line-7/Pink Line) Towards Rishabh Public School and Arya Samaj Mandir.
MAVUR VIHAR EXT. Gate No.2 Near Star City Mall
NEW ASHOK NAGAR Gate No.1 Near East-End Apartment
NOIDA SECTOR 15 Gate No.1 for Entry Towards Indian Oil Building
Gate No.3 for Exit  
NOIDA SECTOR 16 Gate No.2 for Entry Towards WTO Office.
Gate No.3 for Exit  
NOIDA SEC-18 Gate No.2 Sector-18 Markekt (GIP & DLF Mall)
BOTANICAL GARDEN Gate No.1 for Entry Captain Vijayant Thapar Marg
Gate No.3 for Exit  
GOLF COURSE Gate No.1 Towards Sector-36 & 37
NOIDA CITY CENTRE Gate No.1 for Entry Logix Mall Sec-32. Roadways Bus Stand.
Gate No.3 for Exit  
SECTOR 34 NOIDA Gate No.2 Kendriya Vihar Apartments
SECTOR 52 NOIDA Gate No.2 Towards Noida Aqua Line
SECTOR 61 NOIDA Gate No.2 Towards Sector-71
SECTOR 59 NOIDA Gate No.1 Near U-Flex Company
SECTOR 62 NOIDA Gate No.1 Fortis Hospital
NOIDA ELECTRONIC CITY Gate No.2 Haldi Ram and Hotel Ginger
Line-4
(Blue Line)		 VAISHALI Gate No.1 Towards Main Road (Car Parking Side)
KAUSHAMBI Gate No.1 for Entry Near McDonalds outlet.
Gate No.2 for Exit  
ANAND VIHAR Gate No.1 Towards Anand Vihar ISBT
KARKARDUMA Gate No.3(Line-7/Pink Line) GD Goenka School Road
Gate No.1(Line-4/Blue Line) Main Raod (Banquet Hall Side)
PREET VIHAR Gate No.2 ICICI Bank & Centre for Sight
NIRMAN VIHAR Gate No.1 for Entry V3S Mall
Gate No.4 & 5 for Exit Main Raod (Banquet Hall Side)
LAXMI NAGAR Gate No.1 for Entry V3S Mall
Gate No.4 & 5 for Exit Near MCD Parking
 
 Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-5 Green Line
Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger  facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open
Line-5
(Green Line)		 SAT GURU RAM SINGH Gate No. 1  
ASHOK PARK MAIN Gate No. 2 Ashok Park Main Colony / Rampura Road
PUNJABI BAGH Gate No. 2 Transport Nagar
SHIVAJI PARK Gate No. 1 HP Petrol Pump / Maharaja Agarasen Hospital
MADIPUR Gate No. 1 Madipur Village / DMRC Parking
PASCHIM VIHAR EAST Gate No. 1 Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management & Research
PASCHIM VIHAR WEST Gate No. 1 Shanti Kunj, DDA SFS Flats
PEERAGARHI Gate No. 1 Ekta Enclave / DMRC Parking
UDYOG NAGAR Gate No. 2 DSIDC Industrial Area / DMRC Parking
MAHARAJA SURAJMAL STADIUM Gate No. 2 Maharaja Surajmal Stadium
NANGLOI Gate No. 1 SULABH Toilet / Mubarakpur Road
NANGLOI RAILWAY STATION Gate No. 2 Nangloi Railway Station of Indian Railway / Govt. Boys Sr. Sec. School
RAJDHANI PARK Gate No. 1 Swarn Park (Cement Wali Gali)
MUNDKA Gate No. 2 DMRC Parking / Rani Khera Road
MUNDKA INDUSTRIAL AREA Gate No. 1 Bakkarwala / DDA Flats Loknayakpuram
GHEVRA METRO STATION Gate No. 2 Indane LPG Filling Plant / Ghevra More
TIKRI KALAN Gate No. 1 Tikri Village
TIKRI BORDER Gate No. 1 Sarvodaya Girls School
PANDIT SHREE RAM SHARMA Gate No. 2 Chotu Ram Nagar / Fire Station / DMRC Parking
BAHADURGARH CITY Gate No. 1 Bus Stand of Bahadurgarh
BRIG. HOSHIAR SINGH Gate No. 2 IOC Petrol Pump / DMRC Parking
 
 Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-6/ Violet Line
Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger  facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open
Line-6 (Violet Line) LAL QUILA Gate No.1 Lajpatrai Market
JAMA MASJID Gate No.4 Netaji Subhash Marg & Parade Ground Parking
DELHI GATE Gate No.2 LNJP Hospital
ITO Gate No.5 Delhi Police HQ
JANPATH Gate No.3 Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan
KHAN MARKET Gate No.4 Khan Market
JLN STADIUM Gate No.4 JLN Stadium and CGO Complex
JANGPURA Gate No.2 Bhogal, Jangpura Extension And Nizamudin Railway Station
LAJPAT NAGAR Gate No.1 (Line-6/Violet Line) Metro Parking
Gate No.5 (Line-7/Pink Line) Central Market Lajpat Nagar
MOOLCHAND Gate No.1 Mool Chand Hospital, Lady Shri Ram College, Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan
KAILASH COLONY Gate No.2 Zamarud Pur Colony, M-Block Colony, GK-1 Lal Path Lab
NEHRU PLACE Gate No.2 Main Market Nehru Place, Sant Nagar, Eros Hotel ISCON Temple
KALKAJI MANDIR Gate No.1 (Line-6/Violet Line) Kalka Ji Mandir, Big Bazar, Cremation Ground Kalkaji
Gate No.4 (Line-8/ Magenta Line) Fire Station Nehru Place, Bhairo Mandir
GOVINDPURI Gate No.1 B D Chandiwala Inst. Of Medical Science
HARKESH NAGAR OKHLA Gate No.3 Harkesh Nagar Okhla Village and Market
JASOLA APOLLO Gate No.1 Indraprastha Apollo Hospital
SARITA VIHAR Gate No.1 Near Wipro Ltd. & Vodafone Idea Ltd.
MOHAN ESTATE Gate No.1 Near Voltas Ltd. & Haldiram
TUGHLAKABAD Gate No.1 Near Kajaria Tiles Head Office.
BADARPUR BORDER Gate No.1 Indian Delco Private Limited
SARAI Gate No.2 L&T Limited
N.H.P.C CHOWK Gate No.2 Jiva Ayurveda Centre
MEWALA MAHARAJPUR Gate No.1 Mitra Factory
SECTOR-28 Gate No.2 Police Line Road
BADKAL MOR Gate No.1 Bardhman Mall
OLD FARIDABAD Gate No.1 Sector 16 Faridabad Market and Metro Hospital Faridabad
NEELAM CHOWK AJRONDA Gate No.2 Crown Plaza
BATA CHOWK Gate No.3 Old Faridabad Railway Station
ESCORTS MUJESAR Gate No.2 YMCA College
SANT SURDAS (SIHI) Gate No.2 Haryana Electicity Board Office
RAJA NAHAR SINGH ( BALLABHGARH) Gate No.1 Bus Stand
 
 Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-7/ Pink Line
Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger  facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open
Line-7
 (Pink Line)		 MAJLIS PARK Gate No. 1 & 2 Both Gate No. -   1 & 2 Open On Same Side On Arihant Marg, Opposite To DMRC Mukundpur Metro Train Depot.
SHALIMAR BAPH Gate No. 5  Near Wazirpur Computer Market.
SHAKARPUR Gate No. 2 Towards CNG Pump, Shakurpur.
PUNJABI BAGH WEST Gate No. 1 Near Traffic Training Park.
ESI-BASAIDARAPUR Gate No. 2 Ring Road Opposite ESI Hospital.
MAYAPURI Gate No. 2 Adjacent To DTC Bus Depot Mayapuri.
NARAINA VIHAR Gate No. 2 Near Naraina Village, Mandir Road.
DELHI CANTT Gate No. 1 Near Army Medical College.
DURGABAI DESHMUKH SOUTH CAMPUS Gate No. 1 & 2 Near Sri Venkateswara College And Gate No. -  2- Near Smriti Vatika At San Martin Marg
SIR M. VISHWESHWARAIAH MOTI BAGH Gate No. 1 Near R.K.Puram Sec 12 Side.
BHIKAJI CAMA PLACE Gate No. 3 Near Bhikaji Cama Place Complex.
SAROJINI NAGAR Gate No. 1 Near Sarojini Nagar Market.
SOUTH EXTENSION Gate No. 4 Near Samsung Showroom and McDonald's, South Extension Part 2 Market.
VINOBA PURI Gate No. 1 Near Lajpat Nagar Part 2 Bus Stand On Ring Road.
ASHRAM Gate No. 3 Adjacent To  CSIR Colony, Near Ashram Chowk Red Light.
SARAI KALE KHAN-NIZAMUDDIN Gate No. 3 Near Sarai Kale Khan Police Booth On Nizamuddin Railway Station Road.
MAYUR VIHAR POCKET-I Gate No. 1 Near Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 MCD Park.
TRILOKPURI-SANJAY LAKE Gate No. 1 Adjacent To Sanjay Lake.
EAST VINOD NAGAR-MAYUR VIHAR-II Gate No. 1 Near Pocket C Mayur Vihar Phase 2.
MANDAWALI - WEST VINOD NAGAR Gate No. 1 Near Delhi Jal Board Office
I.P. EXTENSION Gate No. 2 Near Victor Public School
KARKARDOOMA COURT Gate No. 2 Near Karkarduma Court.
KRISHNA NAGAR Gate No. 1 Auto Market
EAST AZAD NAGAR Gate No. 2 Near East Azad Nagar Red Light, Towards Krishna Nagar.
JAFFRABAD Gate No. 1 Near Zeenat Mehal School.
MAUJPUR-BABARPUR Gate No. 3 Near Kardampuri Opposite Vijay Park.
GOKULPURI Gate No. 2 Near Police Station Dayalpur, Ambedkar College.
JOHRI ENCLAVE Gate No. 2 Near Samrat TVS Showroom On Loni Road.
SHIV VIHAR Gate No. 1 On Loni Road.
 
 Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-8/ Magenta Line
Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger  facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open
Line-8 (Magenta Line) DABRI MOR-JANAKPURI SOUTH Gate No. 1 Entrance towards Pankha Road near Khanna Hospital
DASHRATH PURI Gate No. 1 Entrance towards Naseerpur Village
PALAM Gate No. 2 Entrance towards Near DDA Flats, Palam Gate
SADAR BAZAR CANTONMENT Gate No. 1 On Main road
TERMINAL 1 IGI AIRPORT Gate No. 2 Entrance towards Domestic Airport Departure
SHANKAR VIHAR Gate No. 1 Entrance towards Army Public School
VASANT VIHAR Gate No. 2 Entrance towards Vasant Lok Market, Near Priya Cinema
MUNIRKA Gate No. 3 Entrance towards Munirka Market & Capital Court
R.K.PURAM Gate No. 1 Entrance towards R K Puram sector-3
IIT Gate No. 2 Entrance towards SDA Market
PANCHSEEL PARK Gate No. 1 Entrance towards  Panchsheel Park(S-Block)
CHIRAG DELHI Gate No. 5 Entrance towards Chirag Delhi Village and  Ambedkar Nagar & Moolchand Road
GREATER KAILASH Gate No. 2  Entrance towards outer ring road, Near TCL Building
NEHRU ENCLAVE Gate No. 5 Entrance near Veer Savarkar Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya
OKHLA NSIC Gate No. 2 Entrance   near NSIC Centre
SUKHDEV VIHAR Gate No. 1 Entrance near Fortis Escorts Hospital
JAMIA MILIA ISLAMIA Gate No. 3 Entance  near Tikona Park and DMRC Parking
OKHLA VIHAR Gate No. 1 Entrance near Jamia Nagar Police Station
JASOLA VIHAR SHAHEEN BAGH Gate No. 2+FOB (1)Gate No.2- Entrance towards Okhla road near Good Samaritan School
(2)FOB- Towards Shaheen Bagh
KALINIDI KUNJ Gate No. 1 Entrance towards Madanpur Khadar road
OKHLA BIRD SANCTUARY Gate No. 3 Towards SuperNova Office
 
Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-9/ Grey Line
Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger  facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open
Line-9 (Grey Line) NAJAFGARH Gate No. 2 Near Delhi Gate
NANGLI Gate No. 1 Near Nangli Dairy
 
 Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line-AEL(Airport Express) Line/ Orange Line
Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger  facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open
Line-AEL (Orange Line) NEW DELHI Gate No. 1 Opposite New Delhi Railway Station- Ajmeri Gate Side
SHIVAJI STADIUM Gate No. 1 & 2 Baba Kharak Singh Marg
DHAULA KUAN Gate No. 1 NH-48 Next to Dhaula Kuan Bus Stand
DELHI AEROCITY Gate No. 1 NH-48 , Mahipalpur Side
AIRPORT Gate No. 1 Beneath Skywalk, Opposite Pillar No. 9 & 10, IGI Terminal – 3
DWARKA SEC 21 Gate No. 1 D-21, Pacific Mall
 
 Details of Entrance Gates at stations of Line- Rapid Metro, Gurugram (RMGL)
Line No. & Name Station Name Gate/s to be opened for Passenger  facilitation Nearby Landmark to the gate to be kept open
Line-Rapid Metro, Gurugram (RMGL) Sec-55/56 Gate No. 1 Ghata Village towards Sec-54 Chowk
Sec-54 Chowk Gate No. 1 A Ansal Institute of TechNology (AIT)
Sec-53/54 Gate No. 2 A IBIS Hotel
Sec-42/43 Gate No. 2 A BeU Hotel, Golf Course Road
Phase-1 Gate No. 2 A Cancer Healer Centre
Sikanderpur Gate No. 3 & 5 MGF Building
Phase-2 Gate No. 1 Building No.5
Belvedere Towers Gate No. 1 Building No. 10
Cyber City Gate No. 1 Cyberhub Side
Moulsari Avenue Gate No. 1 Ambience Mall
Phase-3 Gate No. 1 Building No. 6 & 9


Posted By: Talib Khan