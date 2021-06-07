Delhi Unlock 2.0: Only half of Delhi Metro's available trains will be in service at a frequency of five to fifteen minutes on Monday that too with 50 per cent seating capacity.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Metro is set to resume its operations across its metro network in Delhi-NCR from Monday, June 7 onwards. However, given the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases which the capital saw during the second wave of infections, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is only resuming the operations in a graded manner.

Will Metro run at full capacity in Delhi-NCR?

No. Only half of Delhi Metro's available trains will be in service at a frequency of five to fifteen minutes on Monday that too with 50 per cent seating capacity. The number of trains in service will be increased in a graded manner, the DMRC said on Saturday.

When will Delhi Metro run with its full frequency?

The DMRC said in a statement that the number of trains will be inducted in “full strength” from Wednesday, June 9 onwards. This means, for Monday and Tuesday, the metro frequency will range between 5-15 minutes which will gradually decrease to the pre-lockdown levels.

‘No standing travel’: DMRC tells Metro travellers

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation urged people to co-operate with metro authorities in ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour. “Passengers will be allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing travel till further directions,” DMRC said.

The DMRC also advised people to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit Covid-appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station.

It said that appropriate authorities will be told for maintenance of law and order outside metro stations as the services resume in Delhi-NCR.

The Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi was imposed on April 19 and successively extended by the city government.

Initially, metro services were partial, catering only to people engaged in essential services. However, from May 10 onwards, the service was suspended in view of rising cases amid a second wave of the COVID-19 infection.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma