New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, DMRC on Wednesday announced that there will be no service between Green Park and Qutab Minar on Yellow Line on Thursday, December 30 due to pre-planned maintenance.

The DMRC further added that the Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket Metro Stations will remain closed during this period.

“There will be no service between Green Park and Qutab Minar on Yellow Line tomorrow (Thursday), from start of service till 6:30 AM due to pre-planned maintenance work. Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar & Saket Stations will remain closed during this period,” the DMRC said in a statement.

However, the feeder bus services will be available between Green Park and Qutab Minar during this period, the DMRC added in the notification.

Meanwhile, earlier today Long queues and lines were seen outside the metro today as the "yellow alert" guidelines kicked in the NCR.

With the surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a "yellow alert" in Delhi on Tuesday. Under the latest curbs, Delhi Metro trains will run with only 50 percent seating capacity with no provision for standing.

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said "15 flying squads have been deployed across the Delhi Metro network" to ensure that Covid safety protocols are strictly adhered to by the passengers inside trains and on DMRC premises.

Posted By: Ashita Singh