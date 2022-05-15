New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Sunday, May 15th recorded a maximum temperature of more than 49 degrees Celsius as per two observatories in the national capital. According to IMD, India's weather department, the national capital's Mungeshpur station recorded a temperature of 49.2 degrees, and Najafgarh recorded 49.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR's Gurgaon turned into a hot chimney on Sunday, with the mercury touching a high of 48.1 degrees Celsius amid a severe heatwave in the country's northern region. Also, the Mayur Vihar observatory was the coolest among all the weather stations with a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius. Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees, Ridge 47.2 degrees, Aya Nagar 46.8 degrees, Jafarpur 47.5 degrees, and Pitampura 47.3 degrees.

For the coming days, the weather office has forecast mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions at most places while severe heatwave conditions are predicted in isolated areas of the national capital.

The IMD said that the national capital's heat is likely to simmer down starting Monday. Cloudy skies and thunder may provide some relief from the intense heat next week. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather is likely to be dry during the next 24 hours; light rain is anticipated at isolated places in the subsequent 48 hours, it said.

Dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places on May 16 and 17 in Punjab and Haryana, the weather office said.

Though heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places during the next 24 hours, there could be a fall by two to four degrees in the two states thereafter, it said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the city was 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the maximum settled at 44.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above the average temperature. Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Posted By: Ashita Singh