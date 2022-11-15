Delhi Murder Case: Police Take Accused Aftab To Mehrauli Jungle; Victim's Father Alleges 'Love Jihad' Angle

Delhi Mehrauli Murder Case: The samples have been sent for forensic examination. Further, the samples will be sent to match the DNA of Shraddhda's father.

By Talibuddin Khan
Updated: Tue, 15 Nov 2022 12:42 PM IST

Accused Aftab took to the jungle in Delhi' Mehrauli where he allegedly dumped the body parts of the victim. (ANI Images)

THE DELHI Police on Tuesday took Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha murder case, to the jungle in Delhi's Mehrauli area where he allegedly dumped the victim's body after chopping her off in 35 parts. The police said that they have found around 10 samples of the remains suspected to be of a human. The samples have been sent for forensic examination. Further, the samples will be sent to match the DNA of Shraddhda's father.

According to the police, Aftab also dumped her mobile phone, which is yet to be recovered. The police are also searching for the weapon Aftab used to chop her body into pieces. The police further stated that Aftab used her Instagram account in order to give an impression of her being alive. The police have also called a common friend of the both for questioning in the matter.

