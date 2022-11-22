Delhi MCD Polls: AAP MLA Beaten Up By Party Workers Over Ticket Distribution Issue | Watch

A VIDEO of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gulab Singh Yadav being allegedly manhandled by the party's own workers in Delhi went viral on social media. This followed after an altercation broke out over the issues of the distribution of tickets for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections. The reaction from AAP is yet to come on the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said there was an altercation over the issue of ticket distribution which resulted in the alleged manhandling of Yadav by some party workers. "He has been medically examined and no external injury has been found. Legal action is being taken as per statements," he, as quoted by PTI said.

Sharing a video on the social media platform, BJP leader Amit Malviya attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia and said they (Kejriwal-Sisodia) must have lost their sleep because they are the leaders of this gang.

मटियाला से AAP विधायक @GulabMatiala को AAP के ही लोगों ने मार कर भगाया। पैसे लेकर MCD की टिकट बेचने का आरोप था।



घटना क़ुतुब विहार गोयला डेयरी AAP कार्यालय की है।



ये देख कर अरविंद केजरीवाल और मनीष सिसोदिया की नींद उड़ गई होगी। गिरोह के सरग़ना तो आख़िर यही दोनो हैं। pic.twitter.com/3ONQLFtYGz — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 21, 2022

“AAP MLA @GulabMatiala from Matiala was chased away by AAP's own people. There was an allegation of selling MCD tickets by taking money. The incident is of Qutub Vihar Goyla Dairy AAP office. Seeing this, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia must have lost their sleep. After all, these two are the leaders of the gang,” Malviya tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also wrote, “Unprecedented scenes from the party that indulged in the theatrical drama of ‘honest politics’. Such is AAP’s corruption that even their members are not sparing their MLAs! A similar outcome awaits them in upcoming MCD polls.”

Unprecedented scenes from the party that indulged in the theatrical drama of ‘honest politics’.



Such is AAP’s corruption that even their members are not sparing their MLAs!



A similar outcome awaits them in upcoming MCD polls. pic.twitter.com/ig9rKuKl82 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) November 21, 2022

However, Yadav denied the BJP’s allegations and said these are baseless."The BJP has gone berserk and making baseless allegations of selling tickets. I am at Chawla police station now. I have seen BJP's corporator and their candidate from this ward present at the police station, trying to save those people," he said on Twitter.

भाजपा बौखला गई है भाजपा टिकिट बेचने के बेबुनियादी आरोप लगवा रही है अभी में छावला थाने में हूं मैंने देखा भाजपा का निगम पार्षद व इस वार्ड से भाजपा का उम्मीदवार उन लोगो को बचाने थाने में मौजूद है इससे बड़ा सबूत और क्या होगा।

मीडिया यहां मौजूद है भाजपाई से जरूर पूछे। pic.twitter.com/jGXrc5P20F — Gulab Singh yadav (@GulabMatiala) November 21, 2022

The MCD elections in Delhi will be held on December 4, the results will be decalared on December 7.