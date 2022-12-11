Delhi MCD Polls: AAP, BJP In Race To Elect First Woman Mayor; Here's How She'll Be Elected

Delhi MCD Polls result in 2022 have been declared with the Aam Aadmi Party registering a victory. After the historic win in Delhi Municipal polls, a tug of war has started between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP for the post of Mayor.

Although BJP was defeated at the hands of AAP in the MCD elections, they are stern at wanting a Mayor from Bharatiya Janta Party, on the other hand, the AAP is also appearing confident about grabbing the post.

Let us tell you that, not only winning the polls will give away the Mayor's post to AAP but there are various factors contributing in the selection of a Mayor.

According to Delhi Municipal rules, the Mayor has to be elected by the councillors. This rule, among others, is the reason behind the saffron party staking its claim for the post confidently.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, it is mandatory to have a female Mayor in the first year of the term, as the post is reserved for women councillors. Apart from this, the post has been reserved for a councillor from the Scheduled Caste in the third year while the post is unreserved for the remaining 3 years, allowing any councillor to contest in the elections.



According to the DMC Act, at the first meeting of the House after the elections, is when the process of polls for the Mayor's post is initiated. The process starts with nominations, proceeds to vote by the councillors and ends with the Mayor being elected.

The tenure of councillors in the capital is for 5 years, whereas the Mayor's term is for a year only due to which councillors elect a new Mayor every year. The 250 winning councillors, 7 Lok Sabha MPs and 3 Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in the elections for the Mayor's post.

Apart from this, 14 MLAs nominated by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will also vote which is why it is mandatory to get 138 votes to win. According to Section 53 of the DMC Act, the Mayor is elected in the first meeting of the financial year in April. This year, the polls which were to be held in March were postponed after the Centre announced the corporations' integration.

According to the rules, the MCD Commissioner will now write to the LG through the Chief Secretary to call a meeting and to appoint a presiding officer for the Mayor's election. The LG will approve it after getting the go-ahead from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under Section 514A of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, a special officer may be appointed by the Centre to look after the Mayor's responsibilities and functions until he is elected.

The AAP, being a big party, is faced with the question of whether it would hold elections for the Mayor in view of only 3 months being left of the financial year, 2022-23. If the party decides to do so, they would have to request the Centre to schedule the party's first meeting and the swearing-in ceremony, including the appointment of a mayor, in December this year instead of April 2023.