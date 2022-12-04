Delhi MCD Polls 2022: Polling Concludes With Over 50% Turnout; BJP Seeks Fourth Term

DELHI witnessed a three-way battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress as the municipal elections for 250 wards took place on Sunday. (December 4) The voting kicked off at 8 a.m. and ended at 5:30 p.m.

The polling percentage in Delhi MCD elections, for all 250 wards, stands at approx 50% till 5.30 PM: State Election Commission#MCDElections — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022

According to the State Election Commission, the voting percentage stood at approximately 50 percent until 5:30 p.m. The previous civic body polls in 2017 had recorded 53 per cent voting.

In the high-pitched election between the AAP and the Saffron Brigade, the turnout was only about 30 percent, which is a marginal improvement from a poorer turnout of 18 percent until noon and just 9 percent until 10:30 a.m.

Amid increased security in all areas of the national capital, residents of the north-east region exercised their voting rights in a civic poll for the first time since the infamous 2020 riots.

According to the official data, 3360 booths in 493 locations were identified as sensitive. The police officials allowed a limited number of people inside the polling booths to avoid gathering.

As the battle was three-sided, with the BJP and Congress campaigning continuously, the Saffron Brigade is eyeing its fourth consecutive time at the civic body.

Amid a number of promises by different political parties ahead of the election, sanitation, maintenance of parks, and a lack of parking facilities were the issues of concern for women who came out to vote in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Women also complained about the state of their local parks and demanded that the party in power address the issue.

Over 1.45 crore voters were eligible to exercise their voting rights in the recently concluded election.

According to the data from the State Election Commission, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,053,589. This group consists of 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females, and 1,061 transgender persons.