Delhi MCD Poll Results 2022: AAP's Resounding Victory Ends BJP's 15-Year-Long Control Over MCD

ARVIND Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday registered a resounding victory in the recently held Delhi MCD Election 2022. With this, AAP has ended a 15-year-long rule of the BJP in the Delhi MCD. As per the results shared by the Delhi State Election Commission (SEC), AAP won 134 wards and of the total 250 wards in Delhi, while the BJP bagged 104 wards.

After his party's win in the Delhi MCD Polls 2022, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of the city saying "I Love You Too Delhi". Kejriwal further sought cooperation from the two rivals -- BJP and Congress -- and also sought PM Modi's blessings "to make Delhi clean".

"I want the cooperation of the BJP and Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation," Arvind Kejriwal said during a press briefing today.

The exit polls on Monday showed a clean sweep by the Aam Aadmi Party, however, a neck-and-neck battle was witnessed between the BJP and AAP. In the initial trends, BJP was way ahead of the AAP, however, as the counting progressed, AAP gained momentum and left behind the saffron brigade by a comfortable margin.

In line with the exit poll predictions, Congress, which is mostly focussing on the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, could not become a prominent challenger and managed to win only 9 wards including Abul Fazal Enclave and Zakir Nagar wards, considered to be its bastion.

This is the first civic body polls held in Delhi after the Centre, earlier this year, re-unified the three MCDs in Delhi -- SDMC, NDMC and EDMC. During the delimitation exercise, the Centre unified three MCDs in one Municipal Corporation Of Delhi (MCD). The Centre also reduced the number of wards from 272 to 250.

Delhi had witnessed highly charged campaigning by AAP and BJP which made top leaders, including Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and MPs hit the streets for door-to-door campaigning and meetings to garner public support.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. However, the low voter turnout may not be an indicator of pro-incumbency with the exit polls predicting the AAP win in the MCD polls.