‘Gujarat Results Will Be Surprising’: Bhagwant Mann As AAP Sweeps Delhi MCD Polls

IN RESPONSE to the AAM Aadmi Party’s (AAP) resounding victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday claimed that the exit polls which predicted the party's loss in Gujarat will prove to be wrong.

The counting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections is underway, according to trends, AAP is all set to get the keys of the city's civic body. However, according to the exit polls, the AAP is set to lose in the Gujarat and Himachal Assembly polls, the results of which will be declared tomorrow (December 8).

While expressing his happiness over MCD victory, the Punjab Chief Minister said Arvind Kejriwal uprooted the 15-year-long rule of Congress and now uprooted the 15-year-long rule of the BJP from the MCD.

"The BJP wanted to stop AAP, so it had fielded its entire force on the ground. I will be with you again tomorrow during the Gujarat Assembly polls results. The results will be surprising. The exit polls will prove to be wrong in Gujarat. I will go to the party office and celebrate with the workers," he added.

Exuding confidence that winning candidates will remain with the party, Mann said that the BJP will not approach them to form the government as "AAP candidates are not for sale,” Mann, as quoted by ANI said.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency.

Delhi had witnessed highly charged campaigning by AAP and BJP which made top leaders, including Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and MPs hit the streets for door-to-door campaigning and meetings to garner public support.

This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations - NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

(With ANI Inputs)