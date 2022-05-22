New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The three municipal corporations of Delhi were formally merged into a unified Municipal Corporation on Sunday (May 22) with immediate effect. The bodies, which earlier existed as south, north, and east Delhi municipal corporations, will now be known as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday appointed IAS officer Ashwini Kumar as the Special Officer and Commissioner of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi.The move comes almost one month after the Rajya Sabha on April 5 passed with a voice vote the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 (10 of 2022), the Central Government hereby appoints the 22nd day of May, 2022, on which the Municipal Corporation of Delhi shall be constituted," a notification issued by the Union government on Wednesday (May 18) said.

Here's all you need to know about the amalgamation, including the reason behind it, what it means, and more.

Why the amalgamation?

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated in 2011 under the rule of the Sheila Dikshit-led Delhi government with the Congress-led UPA in power at the Centre. According to the legislation, the unification of the municipal corporations in Delhi aims to ensure synergized and strategic planning and optimal utilization of resources.

Who's who of the unified MCD?

The Union Government has appointed IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti as the special officer and commissioner of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) respectively. The special officer will be the top authority handling the civic affairs till a new House is elected, news agency PTI reported civic officials as saying. After the appointment of the special officer and the new commissioner for the unified MCD, the exercise to reshuffle and reorganize the municipal staff begins.

Biggest challenge due to the amalgamation

"After the amalgamation of the three municipalities, nearly 700 employees will become surplus as the staff strength is likely to be curtailed by one-third in each department. It will be a challenge for the new administration in the unified MCD to adjust these surplus employees. Their fate is undecided so far," SDMC's Standing Committee Chairperson BK Oberoi had told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

Opposition's disagreement towards the amalgamation

Several opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have opposed the legislation to reunify the MCDs in Parliament. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the postponement of the MCD elections to push this unification a threat to the nation’s democracy. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the move was necessisary due to the "step-motherly treatment" meted out to the civic bodies by the AAP government in Delhi.

"This bill is in accordance with the Constitution. The Centre has the power to enact laws in the Union Territory of Delhi... This bill, from no angle, is an attack on the federal structure," he had said.

