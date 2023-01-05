Delhi MCD Mayor Poll Tomorrow: AAP, BJP To Battle It Out For Top Posts; Election Process Explained

THE MUCH- awaited mayor's election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on Friday, January 6. In total, there are three nominations for the top municipal posts: two from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and one from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The last date to file nominations for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, and six members of the standing committee of the MCD was scheduled for December 27.

According to the civic body, three nominations each for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor have been received, as well as seven nominations for the members of the MCD panel.

The AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur for mayor, while the BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta. Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar of the AAP and Kamal Bagri of the BJP are the candidates for deputy mayor.

How is Delhi's mayor elected?

The post of Delhi mayor is for five-year single terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for open category, the third for reserved category, and the remaining two for open category.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Act, the mayor for the civic elections can be elected through a poll if the other parties disagree with the candidate chosen by the party with the majority. Candidates can also be fielded by the opposition parties, and the candidate with the highest number of votes will be declared mayor. If the opposition supposedly does not file any candidates, the candidate chosen by the party in power will be the mayor.

If there is a tie, the special commissioner will conduct a special draw, and the candidate whose name is drawn will be chosen as mayor.

Who elects the mayor?

To elect the mayor for the MCD, the elected councillors will vote at the polls. Besides the elected councillors, 14 MLAs and 10 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi are eligible to cast their votes in the election. Notably, the nominated members are not eligible to cast their votes.