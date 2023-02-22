Delhi MCD Mayor Election To Be Held Today After Three Failed Attempts | 10 Points

AFTER three failed attempts by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to hold the mayoral polls, Delhi is likely to get its new Mayor on Wednesday. Due to political conflict between the rulling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the election has been delayed three times since the civic poll held in December last year.

Here Are 10 Points In Mayor Election

- Today (February 22), elections will be held for the positions of mayor, deputy mayor, and six members of the standing committee after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House last week.

- On February 17, the Supreme Court ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor.

- This came after AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi had approached the top court, questioning the BJP's contention that the aldermen, 10 members chosen by the lieutenant governor, are eligible to vote in the mayor election.

- A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said nominated members cannot vote in the election. "Nominated members cannot go for election. The constitutional provision is very clear," the bench observed.

- If the alderman had been permitted to cast a ballot, the BJP's support would have increased from 113 to 123. In the 274-member parliament, AAP has 150 votes, the majority threshold is 138.

- Numbers indicate that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has the post in the bag. Out of a total of 274 votes cast in the mayoral elections, AAP has 150 votes while BJP at 113.

- The AAP overthrew the BJP's 15-year rule over the MCD in the local body elections in December of last year by winning 134 of the 250 wards. 104 wards were won by the BJP, 9 by Congress, and 3 by independent candidates.

- The electoral college for the election of mayor comprises the 250 elected councillors, seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and 14 MLAs.

- The Delhi Assembly Speaker has nominated 13 AAP and one BJP member to the House.

- The House met on January 6, January 24, and February 6 a month after the crucial municipal elections, but it failed to conduct the election.