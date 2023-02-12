Delhi MCD Mayor Election To Be Held On February 16 As LG Approves Kejriwal Govt's Proposal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday approved the Arvind Kejriwal government's proposal to hold a meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on February 16, Thursday. The meeting will be held at Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre for the election of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the Standing Committee.

The Delhi government on February 9 gave its approval to the MCD for the proposed date. The Lt Governor's final approval was the only thing still pending.

Following three House stalls due to commotion on January 6, January 24, and February 6 the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were forced to agree on a new date to hold the elections for a new Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Standing committee members.

Without holding the mayoral election, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House proceedings were postponed on February 6.

This was the third time in a row that the house had been adjourned after a ruckus erupted over nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post of mayor, deputy mayor, and standing committee members.