Delhi MCD Mayor Election Postponed Again, House Adjourned Amid AAP-BJP Faceoff For Third Time

THE DELHI MCD House failed to elect its mayor for the third time after its proceedings were adjourned for the day amid the ruckus on Monday. Earlier, there had been two attempts in total for the election of the mayor, the deputy mayor, and member of the standing committee. However, the process was again stalled for the third time on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed its councillors to disrupt the proceedings of the house and also not let the election complete.

"Municipal House in Delhi adjourned till next date," Presiding Officer Satya Sharma said as quoted by news agency PTI.

After the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD) House met around 11:30 a.m., Sharma announced that elections for mayor, deputy mayor, and standing committee members would take place simulateneously. She also announced that the aldermen will also be allowed to vote in the polls.

Soon after the announcement, the AAP councillors started protesting inside the house. Party leader Mukesh Goel said aldermen can't vote.

In the first two sessions, which were held on January 6 and January 24, the presiding officer adjourned without electing a mayor after a ruckus among the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

After the results of the civic body polls, the first sitting went totally in vain due to a tussle between the two factions. In the second sitting, the nominated members, followed by the elected members, took oaths. However, after the oath-taking exercise, the second sitting was adjourned until the next day by the presiding officer and BJP councillor.

The AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur for mayor, while the BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta. Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar of the AAP and Kamal Bagri of the BJP are the candidates for deputy mayor.

AAP ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the MCD, winning 134 wards in the civic polls, defeating the Saffron Brigade, and propelling it to second place.