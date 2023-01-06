Delhi MCD Mayor Election On Hold After AAP, BJP Councillors Clash; Next Date To Be Announced Later

THE MUCH-awaited mayor's election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that was scheduled to be held on Friday (January 6) was adjourned because of a massive clash between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors. As a result, the first meeting of the newly elected civic body was stalled without electing the mayor and deputy mayor.

Here are the latest developments:

1. The MCD house meeting has been adjourned for the day, and the next date will be announced later.

2. "We will resume the meeting soon and the rest of the aldermen will take their oaths first," said BJP councillor Satya Sharma to news agency PTI. Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday had picked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satya Sharma as temporary speaker to preside over the election of a mayor on Friday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Government had recommended party member Mukesh Goyal.

3. The chaos began after the AAP leaders raised slogans and entered the well when Sharma began the process of administering oaths to the ten aldermen.

4. After Sharma, the presiding officer invited one of the alderman to take the oath, and AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest, and many rushed to the well of the house.

5. Following the incident, the oathtaking was stopped and both sides began sloganeering against each other. Both sides also accused each other of manhandling by the other faction.

6. Amid the tussle between the two sides, an AAP MLA, Saurabh Bhardwaj, claimed that nominated members never cast their votes in the house. "Neither in the mayor election nor in the deputy mayor election. They are not allowed to cast votes for standing committee members as well. The BJP is trying to increase the number of its votes by wrong means," he alleged, as quoted by news agency PTI.

7. Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari condemned the incident and told reporters, "Why are they scared to face the elections? It again proves that they have no faith in established rules and norms."

8. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said it was "unconstitutional" to let nominated councillors vote in the mayoral election. Manish Sisodia earlier lashed out at the BJP in a tweet: "How much lower will you stoop to hide what you did in the MCD, BJP members? Illegal nomination of councillors and not letting the elected councillors take oath... if you can't respect people's mandate, then why hold elections?" Sisodia wrote in Hindi.

"Let's respect the Constitution."



Hon'ble CM of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal writes an elaborate letter to Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi in relation with the sabotage of Constitutional processes and democracy in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/CH945HUbKY — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 6, 2023

9. The total votes in the mayoral polls are 274. The numbers game favours the AAP, which has 150 votes against the BJP's 113.

10. The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year-rule in the MCD, winning 134 wards in the civic polls, defeating the Saffron brigade, and propelling it to second place.