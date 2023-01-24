Delhi Mayor Election LIVE: Security Personnel Deployed Inside Civic Centre As Councillors To Elect Mayor Today

Delhi MCD Mayor Election Voting Today Live News Updates: Nearly a month after a ruckus by both BJP and AAP councillors led to the postponement of the Delhi Mayoral Elections, the municipal House will reconvene on Tuesday during which the mayor and deputy mayor of Delhi are slated to be elected. Following the mayoral poll, Delhi will get a mayor for the city as a whole after a gap of 10 years. As per the schedule shared by the MCD, House proceedings will begin at 11 am. The maiden meeting of the newly elected 250-member MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) House on January 6 was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor amid loud protests by AAP councillors over the presiding officer's decision to administer the oath to the 10 aldermen first.