Delhi Mayor Election LIVE: Security Personnel Deployed Inside Civic Centre As Councillors To Elect Mayor Today

-
11:29 AM
Delhi Mayor Polls Live Updates
Heavy Security deployed inside Civic Centre, MCD Headquarters ahead of the elections to the coveted posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Six members of the Standing Committee from the House.
-
10:42 AM
Delhi Mayor Polls LIVE: AAP fields Shelly Oberoi, BJP bets on Rekha Gupta
Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are the AAP's contenders for the post of mayor. The BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP) and Kamal Bagri (BJP).
-
10:41 AM
Delhi MCD Mayor Polls LIVE Updates
The AAP had emerged as a clear winner in the polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second while the Congress won nine seats.
-
10:40 AM
Delhi MCD Mayor Polls: Elected councillors to take oath today
The agenda for the January 24 meeting mentioned that councillors and members nominated as per the DMC Act, 1957 (amended in 2022) will take the oath. However, it does not specify the sequence of oath-taking. The civic polls were held on December 4 and the counting of votes took place on December 7.
-
10:39 AM
Delhi MCD Mayor Polls: Who are Aldermen?
The term "aldermen" traces its origin to Old English "ealdroman." According to Marriam-Webster, it refers to specialised experts in some areas. It was used for a person governing a kingdom, district, or shire as a ruler for an Anglo-Saxon king.
Read More Here: Who Are 'Aldermen' And Why AAP, BJP Are At War Over The Appointment?
-
10:37 AM
Aldermen to take oath first, says Presiding officer
Presiding officer Satya Sharma said on Monday that the Lt Governor-appointed aldermen will take oath first, despite the fierce opposition by the AAP in the last meeting.
-
10:36 AM
Delhi MCD Mayor Polls LIVE
The elections to the coveted posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Six members of the Standing Committee from the House will be done today.
More In News
-
Delhi Mayor Election LIVE: Security Personnel Deployed Inside Civic Centre As Councillors To Elect Mayor TodayIndia
-
World
-
Two Students Among 9 Killed In Three Separate Shootings In US’ California, Iowa; 4 Suspects In CustodyWorld
-
India
-
Business
-
Entertainment
-
Fashion
Delhi Mayor Election LIVE: Security Personnel Deployed Inside Civic Centre As Councillors To Elect Mayor Today
Tue, 24 Jan 2023 11:31 AM IST
Delhi MCD Mayor Election Voting Today Live News Updates: Nearly a month after a ruckus by both BJP and AAP councillors led to the postponement of the Delhi Mayoral Elections, the municipal House will reconvene on Tuesday during which the mayor and deputy mayor of Delhi are slated to be elected. Following the mayoral poll, Delhi will get a mayor for the city as a whole after a gap of 10 years. As per the schedule shared by the MCD, House proceedings will begin at 11 am. The maiden meeting of the newly elected 250-member MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) House on January 6 was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor amid loud protests by AAP councillors over the presiding officer's decision to administer the oath to the 10 aldermen first.