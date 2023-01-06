Delhi Mayor Election LIVE: AAP Takes On BJP As 250 Councillors To Elect New Delhi Mayor Today

Delhi MCD Mayor Elections Live: DAYS after the Aam Aadmi Party dethroned the BJP from the Delhi MCD by winning the municipal corporation polls held last year in December. Now, Delhi will today get its new Mayor as the first meeting of the newly-elected municipal corporation will today convene in attendance of the L-G that will have the election for the position of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the six members of the standing committee. The meeting will take place at 11 AM in the morning at the Aruna Asif Ali Sabhagar at Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre, New Delhi, where all newly-elected councillors will also take the oath. The nominees for the post of the mayor are -- Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP), and Rekha Gupta (BJP). The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are -- Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP).