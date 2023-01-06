Delhi Mayor Election LIVE: AAP Takes On BJP As 250 Councillors To Elect New Delhi Mayor Today

-
Delhi MCD Mayor Nominees
Three nominations -- two from the AAP and one from the BJP -- have been received for the post of mayor, MCD officials said. The nominees for the post of mayor are -- Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP), and Rekha Gupta (BJP). The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are -- Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP).
Delhi MCD Mayor Elections 2022
The first municipal House after the high-stakes civic polls on December 4 is scheduled to take place on Friday during which all newly elected councillors will take an oath and the mayor and the deputy mayor will be elected. After the oath ceremony, the newly constituted civic body will proceed to elect the Mayor, as required by section 35 of the Act.
Row over appointment of presiding officer
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday nominated BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer for the first House meeting on June 6 to elect the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Reacting to the appointment, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP of being hell-bent on destroying all democratic traditions and institutions.
Delhi MCD Mayor Elections Live: DAYS after the Aam Aadmi Party dethroned the BJP from the Delhi MCD by winning the municipal corporation polls held last year in December. Now, Delhi will today get its new Mayor as the first meeting of the newly-elected municipal corporation will today convene in attendance of the L-G that will have the election for the position of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the six members of the standing committee. The meeting will take place at 11 AM in the morning at the Aruna Asif Ali Sabhagar at Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre, New Delhi, where all newly-elected councillors will also take the oath. The nominees for the post of the mayor are -- Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP), and Rekha Gupta (BJP). The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are -- Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP).