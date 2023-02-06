Delhi MCD Mayor Election: AAP To Approach Supreme Court Seeking 'Court-Monitored' Poll

Ruckus erupts at the Civic Centre on the day of the MCD Mayor Elections. (Image-ANI)

HOURS after the Delhi municipal house was adjourned for the third time in a month without electing a mayor, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that it would move to the Supreme Court so that the election could be held in a process monitored by the court.

संविधान को ताक पर रखकर Satya Sharma को Presiding Officer बनाया



दिल्ली सरकार की जगह LG के माध्यम से Aldermen बनाए



सारे क़ानून ताक पर रखकर Aldermen से Vote करवाना चाहते हैं



BJP का मक़सद एक ही है कि अगर MCD हाथ से गई तो इनका भ्रष्टाचार बंद हो जाएगा



-AAP MLA @ipathak25 pic.twitter.com/LY5L8ecVwd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 6, 2023

The AAP leader Atishi told reporters, "We will go to the Supreme Court, and we will go today itself so that the mayoral elections can be held in a court-monitored manner," as quoted by news agency PTI.

"Our demands are that the mayoral election be held in a time-bound manner in the next two weeks and the aldermen not be allowed to vote," she said.

She also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had planned to disrupt the proceedings so that the house could be adjourned.

The municipal house in the national capital failed to elect a mayor for the third time after a ruckus erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post.

AAP के पार्षद चुप चाप बैठे तो नया Rule ले आए



कि AAP के 2 MLA

जिनपर BJP वालों के Case हैं

वो Vote नहीं करेंगे



तो सब पर लागू हो, BJP के सांसदों पर तो COVID में दवाइयों की जमाखोरी का Case है



इन्हें पता है कि इनकी लूट छिप नहीं पाएगी—अगर AAP का Mayor बन गया तो



—Dy. CM @msisodia pic.twitter.com/pY5bwNl2M1 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 6, 2023

The Rajya Sabha MP and the AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "We will go to the Supreme Court now to have the mayoral election conducted."

"The BJP is strangulating democracy and the Constitution. The presiding officer allowed the aldermen to vote in mayoral polls, which is wrong as per the Constitution and is against democracy," he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Earlier, the Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had directed its councillors to disrupt the proceedings of the house and also not let the election complete.

"Municipal House in Delhi adjourned till next date," Presiding Officer Satya Sharma said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

After the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD) House met around 11:30 a.m., Sharma announced that elections for mayor, deputy mayor, and standing committee members would take place simulateneously. She also announced that the aldermen will also be allowed to vote in the polls.

Soon after the announcement, the AAP councillors started protesting inside the house. Party leader Mukesh Goel said aldermen can't vote.