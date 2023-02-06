Delhi MCD Mayor Election 2023 LIVE: Sisodia Alleges BJP Scheming To Disrupt House Ahead Of Voting Today

10:23 AM

Delhi Mayor Election

As per the DMC Act 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first House that convenes after the civic polls. The Delhi municipal house has had two failed attempts at electing the mayor and deputy mayor so far. The first two sessions -- held on January 6 and January 24 -- were adjourned by the presiding pfficer without electing a mayor following a ruckus and acrimonious exchanges among the members of the BJP and the AAP. While the first session of the 250-member House after the December 4 poll went fully in vain, in the second session, the nominated members followed by elected members took oath.