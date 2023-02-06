Delhi MCD Mayor Election 2023 LIVE: Sisodia Alleges BJP Scheming To Disrupt House Ahead Of Voting Today

-
11:32 AM
Delhi Mayor Election: BJP Hits Back At Sisodia
Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva retorted to Sisodia's allegations and said it is the AAP which has asked its councillors to create ruckus in the municipal house and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be responsible if the House is adjourned. "The AAP does not trust its majority and has instructed its councillors to adjourn the House by creating a ruckus over any issue. If the House gets adjourned today, Arvind Kejriwal will be responsible for it," the BJP leader said.
-
10:50 AM
Delhi Mayor Election: Sisodia Alleges BJP Asked Members To Create Ruckus Again
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleges that BJP has given instructions to its members to create ruckus today as the Delhi municipal house reconvenes for the third time to elect the Delhi mayor and deputy mayor. "The BJP has instructed its councillors to stall the mayoral election again today. They have been told to create a ruckus on some pretext as soon as the House convenes. The presiding officer will again adjourn the House indefinitely like the last time. The LG will again set a date for 20 days later," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.
-
10:40 AM
Six Members Of MCD To Be Elected
Apart from the mayor and deputy mayor, six members of the MCD's standing committee will also be elected during the sitting of the municipal House.
-
10:38 AM
Delhi MCD Elections Were Held On December 4
The Delhi MCD elections were held on December 4 and the results for the same were declared on December 7. AAP had registered a major victory as the party bagged 134 wards, wresting power from BJP. The saffron party which had been in power for 15 years lost the polls as they managed to grab only 104 wards. The Congress meanwhile won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House.
-
10:29 AM
Delhi Mayor Election: Nominees For Delhi Mayor, Deputy Mayor
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated Shelly Oberoi for the post of Delhi mayor and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal for the post of Delhi deputy mayor. Meanwhile, BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta and Kamal Bagri for the top posts in the Delhi MCD.
-
10:23 AM
Delhi Mayor Election
As per the DMC Act 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first House that convenes after the civic polls. The Delhi municipal house has had two failed attempts at electing the mayor and deputy mayor so far. The first two sessions -- held on January 6 and January 24 -- were adjourned by the presiding pfficer without electing a mayor following a ruckus and acrimonious exchanges among the members of the BJP and the AAP. While the first session of the 250-member House after the December 4 poll went fully in vain, in the second session, the nominated members followed by elected members took oath.
-
10:18 AM
Delhi MCD Mayor Election Voting Result Today Live News Updates
Two months since the Delhi MCD election was held, the national capital is yet to get a mayor. The Delhi municipal house will reconvene today in an attempt to elect the mayor and deputy mayor of the city today. Hello and welcome to Jagran English's Live blog on the MCD house session. Follow this space for the latest updates on Delhi MCD mayor election.
More In News
-
World
-
India
-
'Raised In An India': Shashi Tharoor Counters BJP Criticism Over Condolence Message For Pervez MusharrafIndia
-
Delhi MCD Mayor Election 2023 LIVE: Sisodia Alleges BJP Scheming To Disrupt House Ahead Of Voting TodayIndia
-
Grammys 2023: Beyonce Creates History By Winning The Most Awards Ever By An Artist, Dedicates It To Queer CommunityEntertainment
-
India
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
Delhi MCD Mayor Election 2023 LIVE: Sisodia Alleges BJP Scheming To Disrupt House Ahead Of Voting Today
Akanksha Verma
Mon, 06 Feb 2023 11:32 AM IST
Mon, 06 Feb 2023 11:32 AM IST
Delhi MCD Mayor Election Voting Result Today Live News Updates: The Delhi municipal House will convene today to elect the mayor and deputy mayor for the national capital. This will be the third attempt to hold elections after failing to complete the poll in two previous attempts. While AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi for the post of mayor, BJP has named Rekha Gupta for the top role. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal of AAP and Kamal Bagri of BJP.
06 February 2023