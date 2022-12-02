Delhi MCD Elections: DMRC Announces New Timings For Metro On Polling Day | Check Schedule Here

DELHI Metro on Friday announced the revised timings for trains in the wake of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election in the national capital on Sunday. Election to the 250 wards of the MCD is scheduled to be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm on December 4.

Delhi Metro Revised Schedule:

-Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 am from all terminal stations on the day (Sunday) of the civic polls.

-On December 4, the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 6:00 am. After that Metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day.

-The metro schedule adjustments have been made to facilitate the commuters travelling to cast their vote in the elections.

-"On the day of voting, the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 4 am from all terminal stations with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am. After that, the metro will run as per the regular Sunday timetable throughout the day,” an official statement from the Delhi metro said.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Excise Department announced that the national capital will observe Dry days starting from Friday. This will last until Sunday, during this time period, the sale of alcohol will be banned in the city.

The excise department stated that on the day of counting which is scheduled on December 7, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited again. "In view of the civic polls in Delhi, the State Election Commission has declared dry days from 5.30 p.m. of December 2 to December 4, 2022, up to 5,30 p.m. and again on December 7, 2022, on the day of the counting of votes in the whole of NCT of Delhi," a notification issued by the Department said.

As the MCD election is around the corner in Delhi, several Union ministers and state chief ministers, including national president JP Nadda, participated in a significant number of roadshows to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP national President JP Nadda exuded confidence and said that people are eager to vote for BJP as they are fed up with Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) work. The saffron party has been in power in the MCD since 2007.