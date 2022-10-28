Delhi MCD Elections: BJP To Consider Winnability As Criteria For Tickets; Sitting Councillors Likely To Be Dropped

AHEAD of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, which is scheduled to be held by the end of this year or by early next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up aggressively as it is expected to change the majority of party’s sitting councillors in the trifurcated municipal corporation of Delhi. However, the decision is yet to get the final nod from senior party leader and Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to a report by News18, quoting sources, the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the national capital has also been rising strongly to give a tough fight to BJP. In the previous polls, the saffron party had changed its all councillor to beat anti-incumbency, following this, the party has only criteria to go be "winnibility" this year also.

“Twenty-two wards have ceased to exist in the reunification and majority of the tickets are expected to be changed due to redrawn wards. We will see many new candidates contesting in the corporation this time. We are scheduled to have a meeting with the top brass soon. We expect elections to take place in December," a source, as quoted by News18 said.

Meanwhile, the BJP sources said that the party believes that losing the Delhi corporation elections will be disastrous for the AAP and will also serve a public mood ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha. The party held its core committee meeting on Thursday to manage poll preparation. It is to be said that a new committee has been established by the party to include representatives from other parties also. The committee will reportedly do proper screening on leaders from other parties before including them in the party.

Earlier this month BJP launched a party campaign and also formed a committee to manage the poll preparation. The BJP also announced slogans like Seva hi vichar, nahi khokhle prachar (Service is the only thought, not empty promises).