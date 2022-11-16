Delhi MCD Elections: AAP MLA's Relative Among 3 Held By Anti-Corruption Branch Over 'Bribe For Ticket'

DELHI's Anti-Corruption Branch arrested three people including the brother-in-law of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in the "cash-for-ticket case", news agency ANI reported. According to ACB officials, AAP's Model Town MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi's brother-in-law as well as his personal assistant were among the people arrested for allegedly taking bribes on the pretext of ensuring a ticket for the civic body elections.

The incident came to light on Monday after Gopal Khari, who claimed to have worked actively for the Aam Aadmi Party since 2014, filed a complaint with the ACB. Khari had requested a councillor seat from the AAP for his wife for Ward No. 69 in Kamla Nagar when he met with Model Town member Akhilesh Pati Tripathi last Wednesday.

According to Khari’s complaint, Tripathi had demanded a bribe of Rs 90 lakh for it, following which Khari paid Rs 35 lakh to him. He also paid Rs 20 lakh to Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta as a bribe, officials said.

Later, Khari was called by Om Singh, the brother-in-law of Tripathi, who gave him the assurance that the ticket would be given to him in the next election. Singh also offered to return the bribe amount that was given, the official said.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the ACB laid a trap at the Khari's residence, where accused Om Singh and his associates Shiv Shankar Pandey alias Vishal Pandey and Prince Raghuvanshi were present led to their arrest after being caught red-handed.

Earleir, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal has released the party's manifesto for the December 4 polls saying that his government will work on fulfilling 10 'guarantees'.

The ruling AAP and the BJP which will face off for the MCD elections have already announced their candidate lists. The election is scheduled for December 4, and the last day to file nominations was November 14.