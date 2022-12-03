MCD Polls 2022: Delhi Set For Fierce Battle Between BJP, AAP And Congress; Over 1.45 Cr Voters To Vote Tomorrow

A total of 13,665 candidates are contesting the polls to represent 250 wards in Delhi.(ANI)

AS THE MCD election in the National Capital is scheduled to take place on Sunday (December 4), the preparation for the polls by the Election Commission is in full swing. The campaigning by all the candidates for the election ended on Friday evening.

The poll body has set up 136 polling booths where the voting will take place. All the voting centres will be under the supervision of CCTV cameras. Sixty-eight model polling stations and an equal number of pink polling stations have been designated for the election. The pink polling stations will be managed entirely by female polling personnel.

According to the officials, special polling stations have been setup to provide unique arrangements for women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, among other groups, to encourage voter participation.

According to the Chamber of Trade and Industries (CTI), all the markets will be closed in view of the election.

The CTI chairman, Brijesh Goyal, said that the market unions had mutually decided to keep the markets closed.

"CTI had conversations with the union leaders of the markets, and we all mutually decided to keep all the wholesale and retail markets will be closed on December 4," said CTI chairman, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Ahead of the MCD elections, arrangements for security have also been made. A total of 84,000 Delhi Police, paramilitary, and home guard troops have been deployed. Delhi as a whole has been placed on high alert. Additionally, security has been stepped up along Delhi's entire border. The security will be managed by 21,000 members of the Home Guard, 108 companies of the SSB, ITBP, CRPF, and BSF, and 55 thousand members of the Delhi Police.

After the voting on Sunday, December 4, the counting of the votes will be held on Wednesday, December 7.