Delhi MCD Elections 2022: BJP Releases 'Vachan Patra', Promises EWS Flats To All Slum Dwellers

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party on Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi MCD elections, slated to be held on December 4. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and party MP Manoj Tiwari released the party's Vachan Patra promising to provide EWS flats to every slum dweller in the city under the "Jahan Jhuggi wahan Makaan Scheme. Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP national president JP Nadda chaired a Delhi BJP core group meeting at his residence in the national capital over the elections. Releasing the manifesto, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, "With a promise to allot houses to slum dwellers, we have come up with this Vachan Patra which has details of the allottees".

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who treats the entire country as his family, strives for their betterment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lied on cleaning of the Yamuna river and has again made a "false" promise to clean in future", he stated.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in the national capital as part of an In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation (ISSR) project and handed over their keys to slum dwellers at Bhoomiheen camp.

The 3024 flats were built by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under its in-situ slum rehabilitation project. The BJP had also arranged tours for slum dwellers from different parts of the city to see the flats at Kalkaji for the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

Manoj Tiwari said the BJP will distribute the 'Wachan Patra' to people living in the slums. "The 'Vachan Patra' has a form which they will fill and the BJP workers will submit them to the departments concerned and the slum dwellers will get houses," the Lok Sabha member from Northeast Delhi said.

In the civic election in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27.

