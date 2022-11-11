Delhi MCD Polls: Kejriwal Focuses On Clearing Landfills, Ending Corruption In AAP's '10 Guarantees'

AHEAD of the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced Aam Aadmi Party's 10 guarantees which included clearing three landfill sites and ending corruption in the civic body.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, “Together we have to make Delhi a clean and beautiful city. Aam Aadmi Party's 10 guarantees to Delhiites for municipal elections.”

The chief minister said if the AAP comes to power, they will clear three landfill sites and will make Delhi clean and beautiful. The other promises include a solution to the problem of parking, Freeing Delhi of stray animals, better roads-streets, education-health, beautiful parks, and timely payment of salaries to its employees.

He also said traders face a lot of hassles, the AAP will provide relief to traders by scrapping conversion charges, ending 'inspector raj' and creating vending zones and providing licenses to street vendors.

During the press conference, Kejriwal said that the AAP always keeps its commitments, unlike the BJP, which accomplished nothing during its 15-year reign in the MCD. In the MCD elections, he predicted that the BJP would only take home 20 seats at most.

"We guarantee that we will make the MCD corruption-free by introducing a simple online process building map approval, provide a permanent and practical solution to the problem of parking space, control stray animals that create nuisance on roads and repair broken roads," the AAP national convenor said during the press conference here in Delhi.

Elections for the Delhi Municipal Corporation will be held on December 4 and the result will be declared on December 7. The MCD has been governed by the BJP for fifteen years.

The BJP increased its representation from the 2012 election, winning 181 seats in the 250-seat local body in the 2017 elections (138). The Congress was replaced as the second-largest party in the MCD by the AAP, which ran in the 2017 civic elections for the first time and gained 49 seats to the Congress' 31 seats.