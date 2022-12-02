Delhi MCD Election 2022: Polling On Sunday; Here's How To Check Your Names In Electoral List

THE Delhi Municipal Corporation election (MCD) is all set to take place on the coming Sunday, December 4. The results for the same will be declared on December 7.

Ahead of the MCD elections, the sale of alcohol in the national capital will be restricted for three days, marked 'dry days', starting from Friday.

Since the voting is in less than three days, a common problem faced by the voters is that it's not easy to find their names on the voter list and so it becomes a problem for them to cast votes.

But you don't need to worry about that now. You can follow any of the below-mentioned options and check your name in the electoral list.

Option 1: Go to the National Voters Service Portal website--www.nvsp.in and tap on the 'Search in electoral roll option' that appears on the screen. Once you click the link, you will be landed to electoralsearch.in where you can search for your name on the list. You can do it either through personal details or through the Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) number.

Option 2: You can also opt for a name-based search using the EPIC number on your voter ID. Along with the number mentioned on the top of your ID, you also need to fill in the details of the state on the portal to look for your name.

Option 3: In the third option, if your name is missing, then you have to fill out the form to flag the deletion. It can be done online and offline mode. The form can be accessed on nvsp.in.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday distributed honorarium to 250 yoga instructors from donations collected by the party, ahead of elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal said, "Delhi's Lieutenant Governor has stopped Yoga Pathshala, but I am continuing it and today I am giving Samman Rashi to the Yoga teacher".

The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007 and the AAP has been in power in the city capital since 2013.

(With inputs from ANI)