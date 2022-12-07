Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Early Trends Show BJP Ahead Of AAP; Counting Across 42 Centres Underway

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live Voting Counting News: The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD election 2022 began at 8 am today across 42 counting centres in the national capital. According to the first official trends till 9 am, the BJP is leading in 78 wards while the Aam Aadmi Party is ahead in 42 wards. Meanwhile, Congress is leading in 5 wards. The exit polls released on Monday have projected an ouster of the BJP and a landslide victory for the AAP. The exit polls also predicted a poor performance by Congress and indicated that the party has failed to revive itself in the national capital.





This is the first civic body election in Delhi conducted after the unification of the three MCDs -- SDMC, NDMC, and EDMC -- in Delhi earlier this year. During the delimitation exercise, the total number of wards in the national capital was also reduced to 250 from 272.