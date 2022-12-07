Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Early Trends Show BJP Ahead Of AAP; Counting Across 42 Centres Underway

-
09:26 AM
Delhi MCD Result 2022 Updates: BJP confident of winning 2/3rd majority
"We worked for the disposal of garbage & it continued even during Corona. BJP has worked. That's why we're confident that the next Mayor will be from BJP. Last time too, surveys gave only 50 seats to BJP but we won 2/3rd majority," said Harish Khurana, Delhi BJP leader.
-
09:17 AM
Delhi MCD Result 2022 Live: AAP's Manju Devi ahead in Badarpur ward
AAP candidate Manju Devi is leading by a margin of nearly 800 votes against BJP's Veena in Badarpur (Ward Number 180).
-
09:12 AM
Delhi MCD Result 2022 Updates: AAP confident of winning over 180 seats
"We are going to get more than 180 seats. If voters favour us, we can also cross 230 seats. Mayor will be from our party. I think exit polls are pointing towards the victory of Aam Aadmi Party," AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.
-
08:59 AM
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: AAP's Salma Khan leads in Zakir Nagar
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Salma Khan is leading in Zakir Nagar (Ward Number 189) against Congress candidate Naziya Danish. AAP's Salma Khan is leading by a margin of over 350 votes.
-
08:54 AM
Delhi MCD Result 2022 Live: AAP's Wajid Khan leads in Abul Fazal
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Wajid Khan, who is the incumbent councillor from Abul Fazal Enclave (Ward Number 188), is leading by over 350 votes. Congress candidate Ariba Khan trailing with 2,418 votes so far.
-
08:46 AM
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP leads in Trilokpuri
In Trilokpuri, which is ward number 192, BJP candidate Surendra Kumar is leading by 5 votes in the morning trends.
-
08:40 AM
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Trends start to pour in
The second trend at 8:40 am shows BJP leading on 16 seats while AAP is ahead on 6 seats. Congress is leading on 1 seat.
-
08:32 AM
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Updates: AAP leading on 4 seats
The first trends of the morning have shown tat the AAP is leading on 4 seats while the BJP is ahead on 3 seats. Congress is yet to open its account.
-
08:12 AM
MCD Result 2022 Live: Counting of votes begins
68 Election Observers have already been deployed by the Commission under whose supervision the counting of votes shall be carried out by the Returning Officers in the presence of candidates or their representatives.
-
08:05 AM
Delhi MCD Result 2022 Live: Counting of votes begins
The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD Election 2022 began at 8 am today across 42 counting centres set up by the state election commission. Visuals from a counting centre at CWG Village.
-
08:00 AM
Delhi Municipal Election Results Live
This is the first civic body polls conducted in Delhi after the Centre in May this year re-unified the three MCDs in the national capital and unified them into one Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Erstwhile, Delhi has been divided into three MCDs namely, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).
-
07:48 AM
MCD Election 2022 Result Live
The counting of votes will begin at 8 am across the counting Centres in Delhi. The State Election Commission has set up 42 counting centres across the city. 68 Election Observers have already been deployed by the Commission under whose supervision the counting of votes shall be carried out by the Returning Officers in the presence of candidates or their representatives.
-
07:47 AM
MCD Election Result 2022 Live
Hello and Welcome to the live blog of Delhi MCD Election Results. In this live blog, we will be updating you with all the live updates from counting centres.
More In News
-
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Early Trends Show BJP Ahead Of AAP; Counting Across 42 Centres UnderwayIndia
-
India
-
World
-
India
-
FIFA World Cup 2022: Ramos Hat-Trick Helps Portugal Decimate Switzerland 6-1 To Reach Quarter-FinalsSports
-
Entertainment
-
Combo
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Early Trends Show BJP Ahead Of AAP; Counting Across 42 Centres Underway
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 09:33 AM IST
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live Voting Counting News: The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD election 2022 began at 8 am today across 42 counting centres in the national capital. According to the first official trends till 9 am, the BJP is leading in 78 wards while the Aam Aadmi Party is ahead in 42 wards. Meanwhile, Congress is leading in 5 wards. The exit polls released on Monday have projected an ouster of the BJP and a landslide victory for the AAP. The exit polls also predicted a poor performance by Congress and indicated that the party has failed to revive itself in the national capital.
This is the first civic body election in Delhi conducted after the unification of the three MCDs -- SDMC, NDMC, and EDMC -- in Delhi earlier this year. During the delimitation exercise, the total number of wards in the national capital was also reduced to 250 from 272.