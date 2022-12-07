Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP's Transgender Candidate Bobi Kinnar Creates History, Wins Sultanpuri-A Ward

IN A significant victory for the transgender community, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate Bobby Kinnar marked triumph from Sultanpuri-A (ward 43) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, according to the State Election Commission.

The 38-year-old Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes. Bobi has been associated with AAP since the Anna movement, and the party greatly benefited by fielding her as the party candidate. She contested the civic polls in 2017 as an independent candidate but lost.

"I want to dedicate my victory to the people who worked so hard for me. I would like to thank everyone. Now I just have to work for development in my area," the AAP candidate Bobi, as quoted by ANI said.

As the counting for MCD election results for 250 wards is underway. Both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are claiming to win the polls but the latest trends suggest that AAP securing 121 seats so far and leading in 12; while the BJP is leading in 7 wards (winning 97) so far.

AAP crossed the halfway mark in the counting of votes in 250 wards of MCD elections, as per the latest trends on Wednesday, hinting that the exit polls which predicted the party's edge were right on Monday.

The polls for 250 wards in Delhi were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. However, the exit polls, which predicted the AAP victory in the MCD polls, raise the possibility that the low voter turnout may not be a sign of pro-incumbency.

Congress, which is mostly focussing on the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was not predicted (in the exit polls) to be a prominent challenger in the recently conducted polling. The party is predicted to get only a handful of seats. However, the high-stakes civic polls are largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

Since 2007, the BJP has controlled Delhi's municipal government. After the new delineation exercise, this was the first civic election. From 2012 until 2022, Delhi had 272 wards and three corporations, NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC, which were afterwards reunified into an MCD, which had officially been established on May 22.