Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Check Full List Of Ward-Wise Winners

THE COUNTING for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election results is underway. The process began at 8 am today across 42 counting centers in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two main contenders for the majority of the total 250 seats of the Delhi civic body.

According to the first official trends till 10 am, BJP is leading in 111 wards while the Aam Aadmi Party is ahead in 114 wards. Meanwhile, Congress is leading in 10 wards.

Here Is The Ward-Wise List Of Winners:

Ward No. 1: NARELA - Sweta Khatri - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 2: BANKNER - Dinesh Kumar - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 3: HOLAMBI KALAN - Archana - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 4: ALIPUR - Deep Kumar - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 5: BAKHTAWARPUR - Janta Devi - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 6: BURARI - Ashish Tyagi - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 7: KADIPUR - Ruma Rana - Congress - Leading

Ward No. 8: MUKUNDPUR - Gulab Singh- BJP - WINS

Ward No. 9: SANT NAGAR - Rekha Rawat - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 10: JHARODA - Gagan Choudhary - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 11: TIMARPUR - Promila Gupta - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 12: MALKA GANJ - Rekha - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 13: MUKHERJEE NAGAR - Antul Kohli - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 14: DHIRPUR - Neha Aggarwal - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 15: ADARSH NAGAR - Mukesh Kumar Goel - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 16: AZADPUR - Mannu - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 17: BHALSWA - Ajeet Singh Yadav - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 18: JAHANGIR PURI - Timsi Sharma - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 19: SARUP NAGAR - Joginder Singh - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 20: SAMAYPUR BADLI - Gayatri Yadav - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 21: ROHINI-A - Pradeep Mittal - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 22: ROHINI-B - Suman Ali Rana - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 23: RITHALA - Shubham Kumar Tripathi - Leading

Ward No. 24: VIJAY VIHAR - Kumari Amrita - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 25: BUDH VIHAR - Amrit Jain - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 26: POOTH KALAN - Kavita Devender Solanki - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 27: BEGUMPUR - Jai Bhagwan Yadav - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 28: SHAHBAAD DAIRY - Ram Chandar - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 29: POOTH KHURD - Anju Devi - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 30: BAWANA - Braham Prakash - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 31: NANGAL THAKRAN - Manisha Shokeen - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 32: KANJHAWALA - Sandeep - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 33: RANI KHERA - Sushila - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 34: NANGLOI - Babita Kumari - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 35: MUNDKA - Anil Sharma - Independent candidate - Leading

Ward No. 36: NILOTHI - Kuljeet Kaur - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 37: KIRARI - Rahul Mathur -Congress - Leading

Ward No. 38: PREM NAGAR - Neela Kumari - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 39: MUBARIKPUR - Rajesh Kumar Gupta - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 40: NITHARI - Mamta Gupta - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 41: AMAN VIHAR - Narendra Kumar - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 42: MANGOL PURI

Ward No. 43: SULTANPURI-A

Ward No. 44: SULTANPURI-B

Ward No. 45: JAWALAPURI

Ward No. 46: NANGLOI JAT

Ward No. 47: NIHAL VIHAR

Ward No. 48: GURU HARKISHAN NAGAR

Ward No. 49: MANGOLPURI-A

Ward No. 50: MANGOLPURI-B

Ward No. 51: ROHINI-C

Ward No. 52: ROHINI-F

Ward No. 53: ROHINI-E - Pravesh Wahi - BJP

Ward No. 54: ROHINI-D

Ward No. 55: SHALIMAR BAGH-A

Ward No. 56: SHALIMAR BAGH-B

Ward No. 57: PITAM PURA

Ward No. 58: SARASWATI VIHAR

Ward No. 59: PASCHIM VIHAR

Ward No. 60: RANI BAGH

Ward No. 61: KOHAT ENCLAVE - Ajay Ravi - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 62: SHAKUR PUR

Ward No. 63: TRI NAGAR - Neetu Yadav - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 64: KESHAV PURAM

Ward No. 65: ASHOK VIHAR

Ward No. 66: WAZIR PUR

Ward No. 67: SANGAM PARK

Ward No. 68: MODEL TOWN

Ward No. 69: KAMLA NAGAR

Ward No. 70: SHASTRI NAGAR -

Ward No. 71: KISHAN GANJ

Ward No. 72: SADAR BAZAR

Ward No. 73: CIVIL LINES - Avtar Singh - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 74: CHANDNI CHOWK - Ravindra Kumar - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 75: JAMA MASJID

Ward No. 76: CHANDANI MAHAL

Ward No. 77: DELHI GATE

Ward No. 78: BAZAR SITA RAM

Ward No. 79: BALLIMARAN

Ward No. 80: RAM NAGAR

Ward No. 81: QURAISH NAGAR

Ward No. 82: PAHAR GANJ

Ward No. 83: KAROL BAGH

Ward No. 84: DEV NAGAR

Ward No. 85: WEST PATEL NAGAR

Ward No. 86: EAST PATEL NAGAR

Ward No. 87: RANJEET NAGAR

Ward No. 88: BALJEET NAGAR

Ward No. 89: KARAM PURA

Ward No. 90: MOTI NAGAR

Ward No. 91: RAMESH NAGAR

Ward No. 92: PUNJABI BAGH

Ward No. 93: MADIPUR

Ward No. 94: RAGHUBIR NAGAR

Ward No. 95: VISHNU GARDEN

Ward No. 96: RAJOURI GARDEN - Shashi Talwar - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 97: CHAUKHANDI NAGAR

Ward No. 98: SUBHASH NAGAR

Ward No. 99: HARI NAGAR

Ward No. 100: FATEH NAGAR

Ward No. 101: TILAK NAGAR

Ward No. 102: KHYALA

Ward No. 103: KESHOPUR

Ward No. 104: JANAK PURI SOUTH

Ward No. 105: MAHAVEER ENCLAVE

Ward No. 106: JANAK PURI WEST - Urmila Chawla - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 107: VIKAS PURI

Ward No. 108: HASTSAL

Ward No. 109: VIKAS NAGAR

Ward No. 110: KUNWAR SINGH NAGAR

Ward No. 111: BAPROLA

Ward No. 112: SAINIK ENCLAVE

Ward No. 113: MOHAN GARDEN - Shyam Kumar Mishra - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 114: NAWADA

Ward No. 115: UTTAM NAGAR

Ward No. 116: BINDA PUR

Ward No. 117: DABRI

Ward No. 118: SAGARPUR

Ward No. 119: MANGLAPURI

Ward No. 120: DWARKA-B

Ward No. 121: DWARKA-A

Ward No. 122: MATIALA

Ward No. 123: KAKROLA

Ward No. 124: NANGLI SAKRAWATI

Ward No. 125: CHHAWALA

Ward No. 126: ISAPUR

Ward No. 127: NAJAFGARH

Ward No. 128: DICHAON KALAN

Ward No. 129: ROSHAN PURA

Ward No. 130: DWARKA-C

Ward No. 131: BIJWASAN

Ward No. 132: KAPASHERA

Ward No. 133: MAHIPALPUR

Ward No. 134: RAJ NAGAR

Ward No. 135: PALAM

Ward No. 136: MADHU VIHAR

Ward No. 137: MAHAVIR ENCLAVE

Ward No. 138: SADH NAGAR

Ward No. 139: NARAINA

Ward No. 140: INDER PURI

Ward No. 141: RAJINDER NAGAR

Ward No. 142: DARYAGANJ - Sarika Chaudhary - AAP- WINS

Ward No. 143: SIDHARTHA NAGAR

Ward No. 144: LAJPAT NAGAR - Kunwar Pal Singh - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 145: ANDREWS GANJ

Ward No. 146: AMAR COLONY

Ward No. 147: KOTLA MUBARAKPUR - Kusum Lata - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 148: HAUZ KHAS

Ward No. 149: MALVIYA NAGAR

Ward No. 150: GREEN PARK

Ward No. 151: MUNIRKA

Ward No. 152: R.K. PURAM

Ward No. 153: VASANT VIHAR

Ward No. 154: LADO SARAI

Ward No. 155: MEHRAULI

Ward No. 156: VASANT KUNJ

Ward No. 157: AYA NAGAR

Ward No. 158: BHATI

Ward No. 159: CHHATARPUR

Ward No. 160: SAID-UL-AJAIB

Ward No. 161: DEOLI

Ward No. 162: TIGRI

Ward No. 163: SANGAM VIHAR-A

Ward No. 164: DAKSHIN PURI

Ward No. 165: MADANGIR

Ward No. 166: PUSHP VIHAR

Ward No. 167: KHANPUR

Ward No. 168: SANGAM VIHAR-C

Ward No. 169: SANGAM VIHAR-B

Ward No. 170: TUGHLAKABAD EXTENSION

Ward No. 171: CHITARANJAN PARK

Ward No. 172: CHIRAG DELHI - Rakesh Kumar - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 173: GREATER KAILASH - Shikha Roy - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 174: SRI NIWAS PURI

Ward No. 175: KALKAJI

Ward No. 176: GOVIND PURI

Ward No. 177: HARKESH NAGAR

Ward No. 178: TUGHLAKABAD

Ward No. 179: PUL PEHLADPUR

Ward No. 180: BADARPUR

Ward No. 181: MOLARBAND

Ward No. 182: MEETHAPUR

Ward No. 183: HARI NAGAR EXTENSION

Ward No. 184: JAITPUR

Ward No. 185: MADANPUR KHADAR EAST

Ward No. 186: MADANPUR KHADAR WEST

Ward No. 187: SARITA VIHAR

Ward No. 188: ABUL FAZAL ENCLAVE - Ariba Khan - Congress - WINS

Ward No. 189: ZAKIR NAGAR - Salma Khan - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 190: NEW ASHOK NAGAR - Sanjiv Kumar Singh - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 191: MAYUR VIHAR PHASE-I

Ward No. 192: TRILOKPURI

Ward No. 193: KONDLI

Ward No. 194: GHAROLI

Ward No. 195: KALYANPURI

Ward No. 196: MAYUR VIHAR PHASE-II

Ward No. 197: PATPAR GANJ

Ward No. 198: VINOD NAGAR

Ward No. 199: MANDAWALI

Ward No. 200: PANDAV NAGAR

Ward No. 201: LALITA PARK

Ward No. 202: SHAKARPUR

Ward No. 203: LAXMI NAGAR - Alka Raghav - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 204: PREET VIHAR

Ward No. 205: I.P. EXTENSION

Ward No. 206: ANAND VIHAR

Ward No. 207: VISHWAS NAGAR

Ward No. 208: ANARKALI - Meenakshi Sharma - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 209: JAGAT PURI

Ward No. 210: GEETA COLONY

Ward No. 211: KRISHNA NAGAR

Ward No. 212: GANDHI NAGAR

Ward No. 213: SHASTRI PARK - Sameer Ahmad - Congress - WINS

Ward No. 214: AZAD NAGAR

Ward No. 215: SHAHDARA - Bharat Gautam - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 216: JHILMIL - Pankaj Luthra - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 217: DILSHAD COLONY - Sunrika Sharma - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 218: SUNDAR NAGRI

Ward No. 219: DILSHAD GARDEN

Ward No. 220: NAND NAGRI

Ward No. 221: ASHOK NAGAR

Ward No. 222: RAM NAGAR EAST

Ward No. 223: ROHTASH NAGAR

Ward No. 224: WELCOME COLONY

Ward No. 225: SEELAMPUR

Ward No. 226: GAUTAM PURI

Ward No. 227: CHAUHAN BANGER

Ward No. 228: MAUJPUR - Anil Kumar Sharma - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 229: BRAHAM PURI

Ward No. 230: BHAJANPURA

Ward No. 231: GHONDA

Ward No. 232: YAMUNA VIHAR

Ward No. 233: SUBHASH MOHALLA

Ward No. 234: KABIR NAGAR

Ward No. 235: GORAKH PARK

Ward No. 236: KARDAM PURI

Ward No. 237: HARSH VIHAR

Ward No. 238: SABOLI

Ward No. 239: GOKAL PURI

Ward No. 240: JOHARIPUR

Ward No. 241: KARAWAL NAGAR-EAST - Shimla Devi - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 242: DAYALPUR

Ward No. 243: MUSTAFABAD

Ward No. 244: NEHRU VIHAR

Ward No. 245: BRIJ PURI

Ward No. 246: SRI RAM COLONY

Ward No. 247: SADATPUR

Ward No. 248: KARAWAL NAGAR-WEST

Ward No. 249: SONIA VIHAR -

Ward No. 250: SABAPUR -