Delhi MCD Election: Exit Polls Predict AAP's Sweeping Victory

THE MASSIVE campaigning of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections may have a result on Wednesday, if the exit polls are to be believed.

According to various exit polls, the AAP, which is ruling in the national capital, is likely to get 155 out of the 250 wards in the civic polls.

According to an exit poll by Aaj Tak-Axis My India, the AAP may get 149–171 wards, while an exit poll by Times Now-ETG shows that the party may get anywhere between 146 and 156 wards.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party may receive 69-91 seats, according to Aaj Tak, while the Times Now exit poll shows the BJP receiving 84-94 seats.

According to the News X- Jan Ki Baat exit poll, the AAP is likely to win 159-175 wards, while the BJP is likely to win 70-92 wards.

Notably, all three surveys show the Congress getting 10 or fewer wards.

The Saffron Brigade has been controlling the MCD for the past 15 years, and AAP's victory, if the exit polls turn out to be correct on the result day, may prove a setback for the BJP.

Amid a number of promises by different political parties ahead of the election, sanitation, maintenance of parks, and a lack of parking facilities were the issues of concern for women who came out to vote in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Women also complained about the state of their local parks and demanded that the party in power address the issue.

In a three-way contest between the BJP, Congress, and AAP, the voting for the 250 wards took place on Sunday, December 4).According to the State Election Commission, the voting percentage stood at approximately 50 percent until 5:30 p.m. The previous civic body polls in 2017 recorded 53 percent voting.

Over 1.45 crore voters were eligible to exercise their voting rights in the recently concluded election.

According to the data from the State Election Commission, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,053,589. This group consists of 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females, and 1,061 transgender persons.