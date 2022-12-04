Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: As AAP, BJP Battle It Out, Cong Hopes To Recover Lost Ground

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Voting Live Updates: The stage is all set for high stakes MCD Election in Delhi with poll authorities and security forces all geared up for the polling which began at 8 am on Sunday. The polling will continue till 5:30 pm while the result of the crucial election will be announced on December 7. Over 1.45 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,349 candidates contesting on 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).





The Delhi MCD Poll 2022 is largely being seen as a three-way contest with the ruling AAP looking to wrest power from BJP, while the saffron brigade is eyeing its fourth consecutive term. Meanwhile, the Congress, which suffered back-to-back drubbings in Delhi since 2015, will try to redeem itself. The Delhi MCD Election 2022 also holds significance as this will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise under which the three municipal corporations in Delhi were unified into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), reducing the number of wards from 272 to 250.