Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: As AAP, BJP Battle It Out, Cong Hopes To Recover Lost Ground

08:56 AM
Delhi MCD Election: Vote For Cleanliness, Says Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's appeal to the voters: "1.5 crore people are going to vote in Municipal Corporation polls. I appeal to people to keep in my mind that MCD's priority is to keep the city clean. BJP has not done anything for Delhi since 15 years, it has failed miserably to work for the people."
08:33 AM
Delhi MCD Election: Ajay Maken Casts Vote In Rajouri Garden
Congress leader Ajay Maken casts his vote at a polling booth in Rajouri Garden. "People should see the candidates and vote accordingly. Congress candidates are good and people should vote for the candidate which will be available for them after polls," he says.
08:10 AM
MCD Polls: See Pics Of Model Polling Booths And Pink Polling Booths
68 Model Polling Stations have been set up for the PwD/senior citizens. At these booths Civil Defence Volunteers will present to help the voters and there will other facilities, including waiting areas, distribution of candies/toffees to voters, selfie booths. Further, 68 Pink booths have been set up, where all-female staff have been deployed. There will be feeding rooms for lactating mothers, creche facility for small kids accompanying voters, swings for kids, and selfie booths.
MCD elections | 68 Model Polling Stations have been set up with facilities including a waiting area/lounge, distribution of candies/toffees to voters, a selfie booth and Civil Defence Volunteers to help PwD/senior citizens pic.twitter.com/DB67zRz5Zj— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022
08:02 AM
MCD Election: Polling Begins
Polling to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) begins.
07:57 AM
MCD Polls: Mock Polling In Matiala Village
Ahead of the voting for the MCD election, mock polling took place at a polling booth in Matiala village in Delhi. Voting to begin shortly.
#DelhiMCDElections | Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Matiala Village, Delhi. Voting to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/7sKuzoSK18— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022
07:50 AM
First MCD Polls After Delimitation
This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations- NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 which later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.
07:43 AM
MCD Election: 13.6K Polling Booths Set Up
The Delhi State Election Commission has set up a total of 13,638 polling stations for the elections. In addition to these, 68 Model Polling Stations for PwD/senior citizens and 68 Pink Polling Stations for women have also been set up. Elaborate arrangements have been convenience and security of the voters.
See visuals from outside MC primary school in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi.
MCD Election | Voting will start from 8am onwards today. Photos from MC primary school in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi#MCDElections2022 pic.twitter.com/JPb21tX26E— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022
07:32 AM
MCD Election: 1.45 Cr People To Vote
Polling for the MCD election will be held from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm and the counting of voted will be held on December 7. The total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358, of which 78,93,418 are males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons, according to data shared by the State Election Commission officials.
07:30 AM
MCD Polls: AAP, BJP Come Face To Face
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put in massive efforts to campaign for the MCD elections as their top leaders went door-to-door seeking support of the people. Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and MPs were also seen campaigning and meeting people in Delhi.
07:26 AM
MCD Polls: Voting To Begin At 8 AM
Voting for the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to begin from 8 am today. Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in the civic polls in which 1,349 candidates will test their fate. After the high octane poll campaign, the day has arrived when the citizens pick their leaders today.
Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: As AAP, BJP Battle It Out, Cong Hopes To Recover Lost Ground
Sun, 04 Dec 2022 08:57 AM IST
Delhi MCD Election 2022 Voting Live Updates: The stage is all set for high stakes MCD Election in Delhi with poll authorities and security forces all geared up for the polling which began at 8 am on Sunday. The polling will continue till 5:30 pm while the result of the crucial election will be announced on December 7. Over 1.45 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,349 candidates contesting on 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
The Delhi MCD Poll 2022 is largely being seen as a three-way contest with the ruling AAP looking to wrest power from BJP, while the saffron brigade is eyeing its fourth consecutive term. Meanwhile, the Congress, which suffered back-to-back drubbings in Delhi since 2015, will try to redeem itself. The Delhi MCD Election 2022 also holds significance as this will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise under which the three municipal corporations in Delhi were unified into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), reducing the number of wards from 272 to 250.