Delhi MCD Election 2022: Some Voters Complain Of Missing Names, Others Lay Down Expectations

Voting for the 250 municipal wards of Delhi, which took place on Sunday, saw a three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is looking to wrest power from the BJP, which is eying its fourth consecutive term. The Congress meanwhile is looking to regain lost ground.

Better education, healthcare and hygiene are at the heart of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022. As the Delhi MCD polling is underway, here's a look at the top issues plaguing the national capital and what the citizens demand.

- Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar found his name missing from the voters' list. "My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. My wife has voted. Officials are checking it," Kumar said at a polling booth in Dallupura.

- BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also claimed that the names of 450 voters in Subash Mohalla ward in the national capital have been deleted from the voters' list because they support BJP. Tiwari demanded cancellation and re-election of the polls in the ward.

- Lajpat Nagar resident Manoj Gupta says he came with a "clear mind" to vote for development of his area and the advancement in the education system.

- Aarti Kohli, 47, expresses hopes that the winner of MCD elections will focus on cleanliness as unhygienic conditions lead to spread of diseases like dengue, malaria.

- 79-year-old voter from Krishna Nagar, Prithviraj, has never missed voting in any of the polls and says his vote goes for "maintenance, health and enhancement of school education", PTI reports.

- Kanhaiya Lal, who cast vote at Marg Pink Booth, expects "development of schools, hospitals and other MCD related facilities".

- Highlighting the poor condition of Delhi government schools and hospitals, 45-year-old Kamal Kishore, a resident of Mata Sundari Road, says, "We want that there should be improvement in their state and children studying in them should get better facilities. The economic status should not be a bar for it. That is the issue I have voted for."

- Another voter, Rajkumari, says education was the main issue and those who come to power should ensure the best of education for children. "The job of MCD is to keep the streets and roads clean. There should be focus on cleanliness and hygiene," PTI quotes her as saying.