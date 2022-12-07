Delhi MCD Election 2022 Results Today; BJP, AAP Upbeat

THE MCD election results of the national capital will be announced on Wednesday, November 7. This year, the polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. Meanwhile, the counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi will begin at 8 am on Wednesday, December 7. This year's poll is a little unique as it is the first poll that happened after 3 MCDs were unified.

Let us tell you that, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been ruling the civic bodies in the national capital since 2007. In 2017, BJP had won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards while AAP could secure only 48 wards and Congress finished third with 30. However, as per exit polls this year, AAP can sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls by winning more than 150 of the 250 municipal wards with the BJP emerging as a distant second.

The AAP leaders, who are in an upbeat mood after positive predictions, also claimed that the party will do better than exit poll trends.

"We are expecting better results than what the exit polls predicted. These exit polls also show that people have rejected all the allegations levelled by the BJP (against AAP) and have voted for good work," Durgesh Pathak, AAP's MCD poll in-charge said.

AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked people as exit polls predicted a massive win for the party.

"I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi. They have again shown their faith in us. Let's wait for tomorrow (Wednesday)," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

On the other hand, a sombre mood prevailed at the Delhi BJP office ahead of the results, where the party leaders hoped that the exit polls will be proved wrong during the counting of votes.

"We have hope that the results will prove the exit polls wrong and the BJP will return back to rule the MCD. However, we will accept whatever the results are," said Delhi BJP general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it would be too early to give in to the survey predictions. "Wait till tomorrow. I am very hopeful that our results will be far better," he said.

"The AAP is going to register a landslide victory in MCD polls. It will be a message to the whole country that the AAP is a dead honest party," senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Also, the third main contender in the fray, the Congress, too hoped to prove the exit polls wrong on Wednesday.

"The exit poll surveys will be proven wrong very soon. Our party has done the groundwork and according to the internal survey of the party, the Congress is winning 60-70 seats," Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said.