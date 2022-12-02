Delhi MCD Election 2022: Govt Schools To Remain Shut On December 3 For Poll Preparations

THE Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has announced a one-day holiday in all government schools on Saturday, December 3, 2022, because of the Delhi MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) Election 2022.

The MCD polls will take place on December 4 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. The campaigning for the same ended on Friday.

In an official statement, the DoE said, "All the heads of Government schools of the Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3, 2022 (Saturday) is to be a declared holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of the Delhi MCD Election 2022."

"The heads of schools are also informed that all schools will remain open on December 10, 2022 (Second Saturday). The heads of schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents," added the official statement.

Ahead of MCD polls, Delhi Police is working round the clock to ensure prevent law and order situation on the day of polling on Sunday, a police official said.

The intel wing of the police is working with the central agencies to fulfil the purpose.

Speaking to the news agency ANI on Friday, Special Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, said, "Delhi Police is fully prepared for the MCD polls. Keeping every small detail in mind we have planned the security arrangements. Pre-polls, during the polls and post-polls, 3 phases will have 3 different kinds of security deployment."

"Delhi Police intel wing is working with special branches and central agencies. Minute-to-minute policing is being done and we're working 24 hours to prevent law and order situations and have a fair and free election," the official added.

The elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are seeing high-pitched contests between the BJP, which currently holds the reins of the civic bodies in the national capital, and the AAP, besides the Congress.

The national capital's Excise Department has announced that alcohol sales will be prohibited for three days in Delhi starting from Friday evening.

The three-day ban will come into force from the time the campaigning ends until the completion of voting.

(With inputs from ANI)