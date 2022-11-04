Delhi MCD Elections To Be Held On December 4 Across 250 Wards, Results On December 7

DELHI State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday announced the dates for Delhi Municipal Corporation Elections. As per the schedule announced by the SEC, the voting for the MCD Polls in Delhi will be held on December 4 while the results will be announced on December 7. The issue of notification will be on November 7 while the last date to withdraw nominations will be November 19.

The SEC said that it has completed the delimitation process and has redrawn the polling stations. Now, after the delimitation, Delhi Municipal Corporation will have 250 wards. Earlier, before the unification of the three Delhi MCDs, there were 272 wards across the national capital.

"The Municipal corporation of Delhi has jurisdiction in 68 constituencies. 42 seats reserved for SCs," Dev said. Of the 42 reserved seats for SCs, 21 will be reserved for SC women, Dev said. He said that of the total 250 wards, 104 seats have been kept reserved for women.

The MCD has jurisdiction in 68 assembly constituencies," Vijay Dev said, adding "as per the 2011 census, out of 250 wards, 42 have been reserved for the SC. Out of those 42 seats, 21 are reserved for women. As of today, we have a total of 1.46 crores voters in Delhi. Around 13,665 polling stations will be set up for the polls", he said.

This year, the Central government unified the three corporations - East Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation - into one MCD. After a Home Ministry notification, the total number of MCD wards in Delhi has been reduced to 250 from earlier 272. As many as 42 wards are in the reserved category.

