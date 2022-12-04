Delhi MCD Election 2022: BJP's Manoj Tiwari Says Names Of 450 BJP Supporters Deleted, Alleges 'Conspiracy'

BJP Leader and MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari on Sunday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has deleted the names of 450 voters from the list as they support the saffron party.

According to Manoj Tiwari, the names of 450 voters in the Subash Mohalla ward in the national capital have been deleted from the voter list. He also demanded cancellation and re-election of the polls in the ward.

This statement came while he was talking to reporters at the Yamuna Vihar polling booth, Subhash Mohalla ward. The BJP MP called it a major conspiracy against the BJP by Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

Manoj Tiwari cast his vote on Sunday at a polling booth in Yamuna Vihar-1 for the MCD elections.

"In the Subash Mohalla ward, the names of 450 voters have been deleted from the voters' list because they support BJP. This is a big conspiracy by the Delhi government. I will complain against this and appeal for cancellation of this polls and re-election," Tiwari said in a statement.

Earlier, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary claimed that his name was missing from the voters' list when he arrived at the polling booth to cast his vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

The Delhi Congress Chief claimed that his name is neither on the voters' list nor in the deleted list.

"My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. My wife has voted. Officials are checking it," said Anil Chaudhary who arrived at a polling booth in Dallupura to cast his vote.

Meanwhile, around 9 per cent of voters' turnout was recorded till 10:30 am in MCD elections, as per the State Election Commission.

The voting for civic polls is underway amid tight security. The voting for 250 wards began at 8 am and will conclude at 5:30 pm.

Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

Delhi is holding municipal elections for 250 wards at 13,638 polling stations set up by Delhi State Election Commission and 1,45,05,322 voters will cast their franchise to decide the fate of 1349 candidates. The polling for Delhi MCD Elections began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm today. The counting of votes will be done on December 7.

(With Agency Inputs.)