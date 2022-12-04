Delhi MCD Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Urges Delhiites To Vote For Clean Delhi, Erasing Corruption & Hooliganism

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family pose for a photo after casting their votes in the MCD elections 2022. (Image: Twitter/ AAP)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cast his vote in the MCD polls on Sunday and urged the people of Delhi to use their voting rights for the establishment of an honest party that works, and not for those who stop the works.

नगर निगम में एक ईमानदार सरकार बनाने के लिए आज पूरे परिवार साथ जाकर मतदान किया। आज छुट्टी का दिन है, आप भी अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ जाकर मतदान ज़रूर करें। अपने पड़ोसियों और जानकारों को भी वोट डालने के लिए कहें।



हम सब मिलकर दिल्ली को साफ़-स्वच्छ और सुंदर बनाएँगे। pic.twitter.com/v5yPd9tdat — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 4, 2022

Taking to Twitter before casting his vote, the Delhi CM said, "Vote for an honest party, vote for decent and good people. Do not vote for those who abuse corruption, and hooliganism. Do not vote for those who litter Delhi. Vote for those who will make Delhi shine and clean. Vote for those who work, don't vote for those who stop working."

Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the residents to vote for an "honest government" and not to vote for corruption.

ईमानदार पार्टी को वोट दें,शरीफ़ और अच्छे लोगों को वोट दें



भ्रष्टाचार, गुंडागर्दी, लफ़ंगई, गाली गलौज करने वालों को वोट ना दें



दिल्ली को कूड़ा करने वालों को वोट ना दें। उन्हें वोट दें जो दिल्ली को चमकाएँगे, साफ़ सुथरा करेंगे



काम करने वालों को वोट दें,काम रोकने वालों को वोट न दें — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 4, 2022

In his earlier tweet, which was written in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Today vote for making a neat and clean and beautiful Delhi, vote to form a corruption-free government (establishment) at the municipal corporation. I appeal to all the Delhi citizens to go for voting to form an honest and performing government at the MCD".

The national capital held polls for 250 wards of the the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday. The voting for MCD polls started at 8 am. Over 1.45 crore voters in Delhi are eligible to vote in the polls for which more than 13,000 polling booths have been set up across the city. The voting will come to an end at 5:30 pm.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP government of doing nothing in the past 15 years. Sisodia said BJP has failed to become a party of ordinary people. He also urged residents of the national capital to vote in huge numbers for a clean Delhi.

"1.5 crore people are going to vote in Municipal Corporation polls today. I appeal to people to keep in my mind that MCD's priority is to keep Delhi clean, sanitation issues, landfill, corruption, parking mess, and stray animals and to build schools and hospitals among others. Everyone to think before voting and vote for keeping Delhi clean. Vote for a garbage-free Delhi," Deputy CM Sisodia said.

Manish Sisodia attacked BJP for divisive politics and said that the people of Delhi will bring Aam Aadmi Party government into the civic body too.

The Deputy CM while attacking BJP also said, "BJP has not done anything for Delhi for 15 years, it has failed miserably to work for the people. BJP had nothing to answer, that is why they started negative campaigning."

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the elections.

Both the AAP and the BJP have shown confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is trying to regain lost confidence among voters.

This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations- NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

The votes of the MCD polls will be counted on December 7, and 1,349 candidates are contesting the election.

In the 2017 municipal corporation polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conquered the contest after defeating the AAP and Congress. BJP won 181 of the 270 wards on which polls were held. This is the first municipal election in the national capital after the delimitation of wards.