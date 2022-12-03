Delhi MCD Election 2022: All Markets To Remain Shut For Civic Body Polls On December 4

AHEAD of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, all markets will remain shut in the national capital on Sunday, the Chamber of Trade and Industries (CTI) informed on Saturday.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said, "There was no official declaration regarding holiday on the day of the MCD election by the Election Commission."

He further said that since there was not any official statement regarding the same, it has led to a confusion among the vendors.

"So, the vendors were having much confusion. Because, in the wholesale markets, Sunday happens to be the weekly off. But, the retail markets like Karol Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamla Nagar, South Extension, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Rohini, Pitam Pura, etc, are open on Sunday," he said.

The CTI Chairman informed that the market unions and CTI mutually decided to keep the markets closed.

"CTI had conversations with the union leaders of the markets, and we all mutually decided to keep all the wholesale and retail markets closed on December 4," he added.

A total of 13,638 polling stations have been set up by the Delhi State Commission for the civic body polls in the national capital, slated for Sunday.

According to the officials, sixty-eight model polling stations and an equal number of pink polling stations have been designated.

The pink polling stations will be managed entirely by the women polling personnel and have been set up to encourage female voters to vote.

Delhi State Election Commission authorities on Saturday shared a list of these 136 polling booths.

According to the officials, the special polling stations aim to provide unique arrangements for women, elderlies, and persons with disabilities, among other people to encourage voters' participation in the 250-wards MCD polls.

"There are around 70 assembly constituencies, and these special polling stations have been set up in a manner that each assembly constituency will have at least one Model polling station or one Pink polling station," they were quoted as saying by ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)