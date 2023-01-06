Delhi Mayor Polls: Who Are 'Aldermen' And Why AAP, BJP Are At War Over The Appointment?

THE MUCH-awaited Delhi mayor's poll for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that was scheduled to be held on Friday was adjourned over a dispute regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor and presiding officer Satya Sharma's decision to administer the oath of 10 aldermen at the first meeting of the newly elected Municipal Corporation.

Initially, the house was adjourned after four aldermen had taken oaths but the chaos continued after Sharma, the presiding officer invited one of the alderman, Manoj Kumar, to take oath. The AAP MLAs and councillors began to protets and even many rushed to the well of the house.

Following the incident, the oathtaking was stopped and both sides began sloganeering against each other. Both BJP and AAP accused each other of manhandling. But, amid all this chaos, who are these alderman—one of the reason of the tussle between the two faction.

Who are aldermen?

The term "aldermen" traces its origin from Old English "ealdroman." According to Marriam-Webster, it refers to experts who are specialised in some areas. It was used for a person governing a kingdom, district, or shire as viceroy for an Anglo-Saxon king. In India, the elected boy of Municipal Corporation are known as Councillors and they can nominate someone of their choice who are expert in a specific area. These nominated experts are known as "Aldermen".

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957, the lieutenant governor may nominate ten individuals. These individuals must be over the age of twenty-five years.

The aldermen cannot cast their votes in the mayoral election.

The Controversy and AAP's Stand

Amid the tussle between the BJP and AAP on Friday, the most recent point of contention between the two factions is the choice of nomination of aldermen made by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, for the MCD. The AAP has accused Saxena of appointing BJP leaders who were not experts in civic issues. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said it was "unconstitutional" to let nominated councillors vote in the mayoral election.

He has also accused the Delhi LG of issuing direct orders to the Chief Secretary, "bypassing and ignoring the elected government".

"Last few weeks have seen some very bizarre developments. Hon'ble LG is directly issuing orders on practically every subject irrespective of whether it is reserved or transferred, irrespective of whether Hon'ble LG has the powers to do that or not. Hon'ble LG issues directions directly to the Chief Secretary who in turn gets them implemented completely bypassing and ignoring the elected govt," Kejriwal wrote.

Atishi, the AAP leader, claimed that all of the L-G's aldermen are BJP members and accused the BJP of conspiring to get the nominated members to vote so that the party could gain an advantage in the mayoral, Deputy mayoral, and standing committee.

BJP Hits Back at AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has lashed out at the AAP for manhandling and creating a ruckus during the polls today. Rekhta Gupta, the BJP Mayor candidate has condemned the incident and claimed that the AAP fears losing the polls.

"AAP fears losing. Climbing on the table of the presiding officer, breaking mics and throwing chairs-the culture they're developing is condemnable. Some of them (AAP councillors) had come to the MCD house after consuming liquor," she said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Former Delhi Unit Chief of BJP and MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters, "Why are they scared to face the elections? It again proves that they have no faith in established rules and norms."

Amid the ruckus on Friday, the MCD house meeting was adjourned today for the day and the next meeting will be announced later.

"We will resume the meeting soon and the rest of the aldermen will take their oaths first," said BJP councillor Satya Sharma to news agency PTI.