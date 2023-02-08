Delhi Mayor Poll: SC Notice To LG On AAP Candidate Shelly Oberoi's Plea Seeking Early Poll; Hearing On Monday

The apex court in its notice sought replies from Delhi LG VK Saxena, pro tem presiding officer of the MCD, Satya Sharma and others. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE SUPREME Court on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena and others on a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party’s mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi challenging the LG’s decision to allow the nominated candidates to caste vote in the MCD elections for mayor and deputy mayor.

The petition filed by the AAP also seeks the early conduct of the Delhi Mayoral election which has been postponed three times so far. The apex court in its notice sought replies from Delhi LG VK Saxena, pro tem presiding officer of the MCD, Satya Sharma and others.

The Supreme Court will hear the case against the matter on February 13. Earlier on Monday, the MCD House failed to elect a mayor due to the disagreements between the BJP and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi’s DY Chief Minister and LG VK Saxena had an argument over the abolition of posts of principals at the Delhi Government schools.

AAP won 134 of the 250 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election held last year. AAP's Mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking the completion of the Mayor election within a week of the removal of the presiding officer Satya Sharma and seeking suspension of 10 nominated members the right to vote.

The 39-year-old AAP candidate accused Sharma of making the decision to allow the nominated members voting rights on an arbitrary basis. The petitioners claimed that the AAP currently holds 151 council seats in MCD, including 134 elected council members, 13 MLAs, three MPs, and one independent council member who supports AAP's mayoral candidate.

In their petition, the AAP mentioned that the BJP currently have 112 council seats in the MCD, comprising 104 elected councillors, seven MPs, and one MLA.

Criticizing the pro tem presiding officer, Oberoi and the AAP said that Satya Sharma had directed the simultaneous holding of elections for the positions of mayor, deputy mayor, and standing committee members in breach of the statutory framework. AAP also demanded that the pro tem presiding officer's roles should end after the election of the mayor.