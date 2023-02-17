Delhi Mayor Poll Date To Be Fixed In Next 24 Hours, Directs SC; Nominated Members Excluded From Voting

THE SUPREME Court on Friday said that the nominated members (aldermen) don't have the right to vote in the election to choose the Mayor of the Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The top court further directed the authorities to conduct Mayoral polls as soon as possible.

Notice for the election of the mayor and the first meeting of MCD shall be issued within 24 hours and notice shall fix the date at which the election of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members shall be held," a bench headed by CJI Chandrachud said.