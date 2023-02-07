Delhi Mayor Poll: BJP, AAP Protest Over Stalemate As Election Stalled For 3rd Straight Time

Delhi Mayor Election: The exercise to elect a new Mayor failed for the third time in a row after members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP caused a ruckus in the municipal House on Monday.

By Radha Basnet
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 01:18 PM IST
Minute Read
Delhi Mayor Poll: BJP, AAP Protest Over Stalemate As Election Stalled For 3rd Straight Time
The BJP and AAP protested over the stalemate as the election stalled for the third straight time. (Image: ANI)

AMID row over electing a new Mayor for Delhi that postponed again, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Tuesday protested and accuse each other of delaying the election. The election of Delhi Mayor failed for the third time in a row after members of AAP and BJP caused a ruckus in the municipal House on Monday.

The saffron party accused Delhi rulling AAP party of letting the mayoral election happen, as the MCD House was adjourned for a third time in a month without completing the poll process on Monday. Following this, BJP said that the party will stage a protest outside the AAP headquarters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, AAP also joined the protest and held a demonstration near BJP headquarters here in Delhi today. Carrying placards, several AAP leaders and workers gathered at Rouse Avenue road and raised slogans against the BJP.

Also Read
Rahul Gandhi Tears Into Modi Govt Over 'Relationship With Adani'; BJP Says..
Rahul Gandhi Tears Into Modi Govt Over 'Relationship With Adani'; BJP Says..

On Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the AAP will move the Supreme Court against the BJP's alleged bid to stall the mayoral polls in the national capital. Sisodia claimed that the BJP councillors deliberately created a ruckus in the MCD to ensure the mayoral elections don't take place.

The first two sessions of the MCD House held on January 6, and January 24 were adjourned after a ruckus erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post. After MCD Presiding officer Satya Sharma announced that aldermen- nominated members- will be allowed to vote in the process of electing the mayor, since then ruckus and acrimonious have been exchanged between the members of the BJP and the AAP.

Also Read
Man Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine For Trying To Meet Girl In Rajasthan’s..
Man Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine For Trying To Meet Girl In Rajasthan’s..

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, stipulates that the mayor and deputy Mayor must be chosen during the very first House session after the municipal elections. However, it's been two months since the municipal elections were held on December 4 and Delhi is yet to get a Mayor.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.