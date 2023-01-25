Delhi Mayor Poll: AAP Leaders Protest Over Stalemate, Accuse BJP Of 'Running Away'

THE ELECTION for the Delhi MCD Mayor was stalled again on Tuesday after a brawl between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the main opposition BJP's councillors inside the Civic Centre in the national capital. This was the second time in nearly 20 days the proceedings to elect a new Mayor were halted due to the ruckus by the councillors of both parties.

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of running from the Mayor elections over fears of losing the battle and protested for 5 hours. Soon after the House was adjourned till a further date by presiding officer Satya Sharma around 3 pm yesterday, AAP members, including its 13 MLAs and three MPs, refused to budge from it and sat outside the MCD house asking BJP leaders to "come and vote" to elect a new Mayor.

Training his guns at the BJP, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the saffron party was running away from the MCD mayor election terming it as 'Bhagti Janata Party'. "BJP means Bhagti Janata Party. Today we demand that the meeting should be called again and the mayor’s election should be done today itself. We all councillors, MLAs and MPs are sitting in the house," Sisodia said.

बीजेपी पहले MCD चुनाव से भागी … जनता ने चुनाव में हरा दिया तो अब मेयर चुनाव से भाग रहे है।



भाजपा का मतलब है - भागती जनता पार्टी — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 24, 2023

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also hit out at the BJP, alleging that the mandate given by the two crore people of Delhi to Arvind Kejriwal and his party has been "strangulated". Singh further said that whenever there will be an election, all councillors of the AAP will stand together and BJP would lose badly.

हमने रात तक इंतज़ार किया



कहा था जब मर्ज़ी Vote करा लो

AAP के 151 लोग यहीं बैठे हैं



जब भी चुनाव होगा,

AAP के 151 लोग

AAP के साथ यहीं खड़े मिलेंगे



BJP बुरी तरह हारेगी



— @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/ZEZGX8apRe — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 24, 2023

The protest was finally called off around 8 pm when party MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Durgesh Pathak addressed the AAP leaders and asserted that their mayor and deputy mayor will be eventually elected.

Shortly after the House proceedings began around 11:20 am on Tuesday and nominated members were first administered the oath followed by elected councillors, AAP members objected to aldermen being administered the oath first and chanted "shame, shame" when it was being done.

Sharma had briefly adjourned the proceedings after the oath-taking ceremony. Later around 3 pm, she adjourned the House till further date after a brief ruckus among members of the AAP and the BJP. While BJP members walked out with many chanting slogans against Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP members sat in their seats, refusing to move out of the House in protest.

Later, the AAP paraded its 151 members on the premises of the MCD House -- 135 councillors, 13 MLAs and three MPs -- to prove that it had the numbers in its favour to have the mayor from the party.

Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal are the AAP's candidates for mayor and deputy mayor, respectively. The BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta for the mayor post and Kamal Bagri for the deputy mayor post. This will be the first time that the national capital will have a single mayor, following the merger of the three municipal bodies last year.

(With Agencies Inputs)