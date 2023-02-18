Delhi Mayor Election On February 22 As LG Approves CM Kejriwal's Suggestion Day After SC Order

HOURS after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recommended lieutenant governor VK Saxena hold mayoral elections on February 22, the Delhi LG approved AAP convenor Kejriwal's proposal to conduct polls on Wednesday.

Delhi Mayor election | Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena approves the proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on 22nd February for the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee. — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

After the approval of the Delhi LG, the election for the mayor of the MCD will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m. in the MCD Sadan, which is the head office of the civic body.

Earlier in the day, AAP convenor and Delhi CM Kejriwal recommended to LG Saxena that the mayoral election be held on February 22."Recommended MCD Mayor elections to be held on 22 Feb," Kejriwal wrote in a tweet.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala on Friday directed that the election of the Delhi mayor be conducted at the first MCD meet, and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's election. It had also directed the Delhi LG to announce the election date within 24 hours. The judgement came on a plea filed by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, seeking early conduct of the election.