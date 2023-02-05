Delhi Mayor Election: Amid AAP-BJP Row, MCD To Meet On Feb 6 For Mayoral Polls

AFTER two failed attempts, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is all set to convene on Monday to elect the mayor, deputy mayor, and members of the standing committee, news agency PTI reports.

According to the DMC Act 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first house that convenes after the civic body polls. However, even after two months since the civic body elections were held, the National Capital of the country is still waiting for a mayor.

In the first two sessions, which were held on January 6 and January 24, the presiding officer adjourned without electing a mayor after a ruckus among the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

After the results of the civic body polls, the first sitting went totally in vain due to a tussle between the two factions. In the second sitting, the nominated members, followed by the elected members, took oaths. However, after the oath-taking exercise, the second sitting was adjourned until the next day by the presiding officer and BJP councillor.

At a time when the BJP members walked out of the chamber shouting slogans against the AAP, the AAP members held a peaceful protest in the house for nearly five hours.

"BJP means Bhagti Janata Party. Today we demand that the meeting should be called again and the mayor's election should be done today itself. We all councillors, MLAs and MPs are sitting in the house," Manish Sisodia tweeted.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also hit out at the BJP, alleging that the mandate given by the two crore people of Delhi to Arvind Kejriwal and his party has been "strangulated". Singh further said that whenever there will be an election, all councillors of the AAP will stand together and BJP would lose badly.

The AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur for mayor, while the BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta. Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar of the AAP and Kamal Bagri of the BJP are the candidates for deputy mayor.

AAP ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the MCD, winning 134 wards in the civic polls, defeating the Saffron Brigade, and propelling it to second place.

(With Inputs from PTI)