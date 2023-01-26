Delhi Mayor Election: AAP's Shelly Oberoi Moves Supreme Court, Demands Polls In Time-Bound Manner

AMID the ongoing tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the MCD mayoral election in Delhi, the AAP's mayoral candidate on Thursday approached the Supreme Court and demanded the timely conduct of the elections. Oberoi has filed a plea in this regard in the top court, which is likely to hear the matter on Friday.

According to India Today, the Delhi BJP spokesperson, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, said that the AAP created a ruckus in the house as they were running from the polls and is now moving to court at a time when no one knows how much time it may take for the judgement to come out.

"The Mayoral election could not be undertaken in the two previous meetings of the House due to ruckus created by AAP leaders," the Delhi BJP spokesperson said, as quoted by India Today.

"Moreover, its clear that CM Arvind Kejriwal doesn't want Delhi to get a mayor as he fears that a unified single mayor may become more popular than him and become a potential threat to his political control on the party," he added.

The AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur for mayor, while the BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta. Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar of the AAP and Kamal Bagri of the BJP are the candidates for deputy mayor.

AAP's candidate Shelly contested the municipal polls from ward 86—East Patel Nagar (New Delhi) for the first time.

The AAP had earlier alleged that the Saffron Brigade had pre-planned the ruckus in the house and claimed that the BJP councillors gheraoed the well of the house holding the printed cards.

The first meeting, which took place on January 6, was also adjourned due to a tussle between the two factions.

The numbers game favours the AAP, which has 150 votes against the BJP's 113. The total votes in the mayoral polls are 274.

The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the MCD, winning 134 wards in the civic polls, defeating the Saffron Brigade, and propelling it to second place.