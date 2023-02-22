LIVE Delhi MCD Mayor Election Delhi will finally get to witness the election of its Mayor in the Municipal Corporation after three attempts that had failed over technicalities being used by BJP to prevent AAP from taking the top post The BJP was looking to enhance its numbers in the crucial Standing Committee by getting the 10 Lieutenant Governor-appointed members to vote in the election However these attempts were stalled when AAP’s Mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi approached the top court against this and got a ruling in their favour Even though AAP looks comfortable in getting the majority votes especially after the SC order preventing aldermen from voting BJP is unlikely to put an end to its attempts of throwing up surprises