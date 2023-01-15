Delhi Man's Body Chopped: Accused Filmed 37-Second Video Of Murder, Sent It To Pakistan

THE TWO men arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell for alleged links with a terror organisation have revealed that they beheaded a 21-year-old man in the National Capital last month and made a 37-second video of the killing, which they then sent to the Pakistan-based handler, Sohail, police said on Saturday.

Both the accused, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad, took the victim from Adarsh Nagar to Naushad's house in Bhalswa Dairy on December 14-15. According to NDTV reports, the accused killed the victim, chopped his body into eight pieces, and after recording the scene, sent it to Sohail, who is allegedly associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan. Naushad was sent Rs 2 lakh in his bank account for the murder via his brother-in-law, who lives in Qatar.

In this case, the investigation agency is also looking for a conspiracy by the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

The police had found a dismembered body in North Delhi on Saturday based on the inputs provided by the two accused.

"Delhi Police Special Cell recovered a dead body which was chopped into three pieces from Bhalswa drain (in North Delhi) after two suspects Naushad and Jagjit Singh (arrested under UAPA) told the police. The deceased is being identified," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Naushad, who is one of the arrested suspects, is associated with a terror outfit named Harkat-ul-Ansar, while the other arrested suspect is Jagjit Singh. Also known as Jagga aka Yakub, he is a member of the Devinder Bambiha gang. It is active in Punjab and is in a tussle with the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, who executed the killing of the famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

"The arrested accused Jagit alias Jassa and Naushad were produced in a Delhi court on Friday and their 14 days police remand was obtained. During the investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony under Bhalswa Dairy police station. Two hand grenades were recovered from the room. Traces of human blood have also been found by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team," said Delhi police spokesperson Suman Nalwa, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

According to the police, Naushad is a life convict in two murder cases and has served ten years of a ten-year sentence in the explosive act case. Jagga is also getting instructions from abroad and is a parole jumper in a murder case in Uttarakhand.

Both of the accused were arrested by the Special Unit of the Delhi Police on suspicion of having terror links.